Automation-/Process operator - Create the worlds greenest batter - Northvolt AB - Processoperatörsjobb (kemisk basindustri) i Skellefteå

Northvolt AB / Processoperatörsjobb (kemisk basindustri) / Skellefteå2021-04-09We are now starting to ramp up the recruitment for the factory in Skellefteå and is looking for process operators to all parts of our production. In joining us you will play an important part from the very start in building one of the first large scale European battery factories with the aim to produce the worlds greenest Lithium-ion battery. You will get the chance to really make a difference in the transformation to a carbon free societyAt Northvolt you will be part of a fast growing company with high-energy and a dynamic environment. As process operator you will work in a top modern facility with new technology. So forget about everything you thought you knew about working in the industry, this is going to be completely different.You will work in close collaboration with other operators, shift leaders, maintenance, quality and environment personnel. You will be part of a team were each and everyone counts to make this a success. You will get the chance to really make an impact and be part of shaping our way of working in the future. We work hard to create a good work environment, to make room for creativity, initiatives for improvement and a possibility for people to grow. We aim to become the world 's most equal and including workplace.Interested to know more about life at Northvolt? Read more here.Your tasks will vary depending on the part of the factory but will include a bigger responsibility within maintenance, quality or material handling. You will have a key role in contributing to a safe work environment, which is our top priority.Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:- Control the equipment and process materials used in our production- Perform risk analysis and issue permits according to routines- Work proactively together with the maintenance team.- Take proper action when having failures and deviations affecting the production, report these as well as doing root cause analysis to solve the issues- Assure safe conditions with Lock Out Tag Out Try Out according routines when having repairs or inspections of equipment.- Participating in rotation of work duties, in order to develop the competence within the shift team.- Work with continuous Improvement (CI) for shift team.Apply by filling out the application form.Full time employment, fixed salary.CBA, TeknikavtaletPlanned starting date is asap.Specific Skills/Abilities- A relevant education (e.g. industrial program at gymnasium level, automation operator/technician education, process operator/technician education) is a merit- Its an advantage if you have previous experience from Process Industry (battery/pulp and paper/food/chemicals/microelectronics/oil & gas/pharmaceutical processing or similar) including safety procedures- Experience from working with some of the following; permit procedures, Lock Out Tag Out, near miss reporting, safety audits, maintenance audits, process control systems, and daily following up on safety actions is an advantage.- Good English both written and oral skills, basic Swedish and other languages skills is seen as a plus.- Good communication skills as you will work in close collaboration with many different teams.- High work ethic, critical thinking and problem-solving skills.Qualities that we cherish in all Northvolt employees are flexibility, friendliness, motivation to take on new challenges and grit. In the team you will find passionate and purpose driven colleagues who all work for a more sustainable future.Northvolt makes green batteries for a blue planet. Affordable cells and high-quality battery systems. All manufactured with a record-low carbon footprint. Purposely built to provide Europe with the opportunity to switch to renewable energy - efficiently and entirely.To accomplish this, we do things differently. We design, manufacture, and recycle everything under one roof. We even build our own factories. All this is incredibly challenging and requires us to think in unconventional ways. We're constantly experimenting, learning and adapting to make batteries so great - they will one day make oil history.Northvolt is growing fast. We're staffing our international office in Stockholm, our R&D facility, Northvolt Labs, in Västerås, as well as our Gdansk facility for production of battery systems. We're also hiring for our two gigafactories: Northvolt Ett in Skellefteå, Sweden, and Northvolt Zwei in Salzgitter, Germany. We want to work with smart individuals from all disciplines. Strong individuals that truly want to make a positive impact on the future. Those of us already on board share a passion for our mission. We're prepared to work hard in pursuit of excellence. We enjoy the ride and our main drive is to make a difference for real. As a team, we're dedicated to thinking new, working hard and having fun.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Tillsvidare2021-04-09Fast månads- vecko- eller timlönSista dag att ansöka är 2021-10-05Northvolt AB5680553