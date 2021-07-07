Automation Technician to Nordomatic - Just Arrived AB - Industrirobotoperatörsjobb i Stockholm

Just Arrived AB / Industrirobotoperatörsjobb / Stockholm2021-07-07Nordomatic is a specialized growth group with a focus on 'smart buildings' and energy efficiency in larger properties. The business started in 1967 and is today the leading, independent partner in property automation with approximately 450 employees and a turnover exceeding SEK 900 million.The Group is active in Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In Sweden, there are offices in 10 places in the country. Nordomatic's head office is located in Stockholm / Globen.The jobAre you a person who puts the customer in focus and has a developed ability to troubleshoot and solve problems that may arise in real estate management systems?An automation technician at Nordomatic works with service or commissioning. When it comes to service, it is out with the customer and with troubleshooting or with improvement measures at the customer's facility. The tasks are performed at the right time and with the right tools.If the assignment is commissioning, you work on-site in the facilities together with the designer, project manager, and electrician. Minor programming will occur in connection with commissioning.Who are we looking for?To be successful in the role, we see that we have a technical education and experience from similar jobs, it is a merit if you have worked in a technical industry such as property automation, energy, plumbing, ventilation or cooling.You have good knowledge of electricity and electrical safety and a broad interest in computers and have system knowledge. As a person, you are technically inclined, have a developed ability to see the big picture and to troubleshoot and solve problems that arise. You are service-minded, flexible and social towards customers and colleagues, good at creating trust and perceiving and meeting customers' needs.We see great importance to your personal qualities and are looking for you who are both solution- and service-oriented.You are used to working independently and are a good communicator with social skills. You are thorough and have an analytical mind and work in a structured way.You can express yourself in Swedish in speech and writing as well as a driving license for a car is a requirement.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-07-07Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-11-24Just Arrived AB5853008