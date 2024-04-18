Automation Team Lead to Ceva Logistics!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a system technician or automation engineer ready to elevate your career to new heights? Do you thrive on the pulse of cutting-edge technology and dream of leading dynamic teams? If so, seize this incredible opportunity to become a pivotal part of Ceva Logistics' groundbreaking advancements in automation at their state-of-the-art warehouse in Brunna!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Ceva Logistics stands at the forefront of automation, boasting one of Sweden's largest warehouses. Partnering with a major fashion company, Ceva orchestrates the seamless packing and delivery of customer orders. As the cornerstone of this operation, their machines must operate flawlessly-this is where your expertise comes into play.
We are looking for someone with a background in automation and some kind of leadership who wants to be part of the journey to maintain, develop, and plan operations for the business. As an Automation Team Lead, you will spearhead a team of skilled technicians, driving performance excellence and ensuring operational success. Whether it's overseeing maintenance schedules, optimizing workflow processes, or fostering a culture of innovation, your leadership will be instrumental in shaping our continued success.
What you're offered:
• A pivotal role in a transformative development journey
• Opportunities for leadership skill enhancement and personal growth
• Exposure to cutting-edge automation technology
As our operations run around the clock, we're seeking a dedicated team lead for the day shift.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Strategically plan and maintain machinery operations
• Collaborate closely with automation technicians to uphold performance standards
• Ensure adherence to operational protocols and safety measures
• Actively contribute to process improvement initiatives
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Demonstrated experience in automation
• Proven leadership capabilities
• Proficiency in English; conversational Swedish skills preferred
• Strong computer literacy, particularly in Excel
• Forklift, sax lift, or fall protection certifications are meritorious
• Background in automation education is a plus
We seek individuals who embody exceptional leadership traits-aptitude for active listening, collaborative teamwork, and clear communication. If you're a self-driven, organized professional ready to take on substantial responsibilities, we want to hear from you! Don't miss this chance to lead the charge in revolutionizing the logistics landscape. Apply now to embark on a fulfilling career journey with Ceva Logistics!
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
You can read more about Ceva Logistics here. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15102231". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
8620477