Automation Solutions Team Manager
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the Role
We're seeking a dedicated Automation Solutions Team Manager for our Flemingsberg site, a key part of our Automation Solutions Team. This role also offers a unique opportunity to coordinate Technical Product Management responsibilities for digital products, addressing a clear need to succeed in the new organizational set up.
Key Responsibilities
Manage, inspire, and develop a multidisciplinary team, ensuring the right competencies are in place.
Coordinate the maintenance and improvement of digital products within BU SET, aligning the complex day-to-day work and collaboration with R&D, AD and Service.
Ensure that the right demands on our platforms are set in close collaboration with Product Management and securing our deliveries in committed projects.
Champion a culture of quality throughout the organization.
Working close together with the Team Manager in Copenhagen to foster synergies and achieve joint deliveries.
Shape this new role and evolve within the responsibilities.
This role is a member of the Management Team for Smart Separation Systems, with a functional reporting line to Team Manager in Copenhagen.
Who You Are
Hold a degree in engineering and possess relevant experience.
Experienced in leading technical teams, preferably within automation, digital or applied research.
Knowledge about our products
Strong communicator with a passion for driving quality and innovation.
Ready to oversee and coordinate work for digital products.
Knowledge about our existing portfolio of digital products and experience in working with them is an advantage
Proficient in English, proficiency in Swedish or Danish is an advantage.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. This position is based in Flemingsberg, in the south of Stockholm.
