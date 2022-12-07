Automation engineers to the energy sector
We at ALTEN in Skellefteå are looking for eager automation engineers who want to contribute and develop sustainable energy sources!
You will be part of a multicultural team comprised of competent engineers driven by the urge to solve complex technical issues through creativity and innovation. We are looking for a passionate and dedicated team player who is in constant pursuit of excellence and accuracy, someone who is ready and willing to take on large and challenging automation projects in a cutting-edge production environment. You will be designing, implementing, and testing PLC code with the aim of ascertaining optimal system performance and functionality.
The assignment is very much about being out in the production environment and tuning in all the equipment together with the respective machine's supplier.
KEY COMPETENCIES:
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering, Electronic Engineering, or other equivalent education.
2+ years of experience in industrial automation.
Experience from programming in Siemens/Beckhoff PLC, and MES/SCADA.
Have the ability to handle industrial networks.
About ALTEN and what we can offer you:
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We are driven by making people grow and develop, which is why we offer you the opportunity to work with what you are truly passionate about. Together with your coaching manager, you build your career path so that you're constantly able to develop and achieve your goals and dreams - you'll have regular follow-up meetings and career talks, and every consultant has an education budget. ALTEN Academy offers a wide variety of courses specifically aimed at furthering your professional development. Do you want to learn new software? Do you want to hone your leadership skills? Only your ambition sets the limit.
As a consultant at ALTEN, you will get the opportunity to form both a genuine team feeling at your assignment and the ALTEN team in Skellefteå. We offer engagement with your ALTEN colleagues through different internal networks, such as ALTEN Sports, Women@ALTEN, and ALTEN Innovation, where you also can drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. All activities are of course optional. Work-life balance is our top priority, and we also have a collective agreement and other benefits like pension, insurance, and wellness grants.
