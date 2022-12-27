Automation Engineers Sweden Skellefteå
Automation engineers for consultant assignment i Skellefteå, Sweden
Your will be part of the engineering team commissioning and ramping up the factory automation and production systems.
You will be working intimately with Process, Maintenance, Production and Software Engineering Teams, responsible for the higher-level system such as MES, ERP and PLM.
The production environment has very high demands on cleanness, up-time to reach the set quality level, production efficiency and traceability. It will require a combination of proven technologies and design of new innovative solutions. We will work with the best solution providers globally.
In general, you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging automation projects with very high demand on accuracy and scale.
Specifically, you have a deep understanding and hands-on experience of integrating very diverse, complex, equipment into higher automation layers developing some of the most advanced control systems in the world. You work symbiotically with the Plant Design and Manufacturing Engineering teams, translating their inputs into crisp specifications and orchestrating the execution in an ecosystem of external suppliers and own developers. You need to be able to communicate in english in text and verbally.
Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Develop, maintain and implement the automation system in the factory.
• Commissioning of new equipment
• Fault finding as part of the maintenance procedure
• Work together with the Industrial Automation System Design team to test and verify upgrades and test applications.
• Be part of the team that will give our operations team the tools to run the most advanced and efficient production factory in the world.
• Review Engineering Design Documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, Logic diagrams, Test Cases, Test Records)
• Implement, test and commission systems in the aforementioned technologies
Details
Location: Skellefteå
Type of employment: Full-time, fixed-term employment at Lernia as a consultant until 31:st dec 2023
Working hours: Daytime
Starting date: Asap or by agreement
Accomodation
Lernia does not provide solutions for accomodation. If you need to find accomodation we recommend to follow the links below. There you can find information about the current situation in Skellefteå and how to register your interest.
Att söka bostad (skebo.se)
Bostad - Skellefteå kommun (skelleftea.se)
Information
Attach your CV (preferably in English) with your application where you describe your relevant experience for the role. We will not read applications received by letter or e-mail.
We work continuously with selection and interviews. The position may be filled before the application deadline! For questions contact mail us at bemanning.skelleftea@lernia.se
About Lernia
Lernia is one of Sweden's largest companies in staffing, vocational training and matching of jobseekers. We help people with education and jobs and companies with skills solutions. We have developed individuals' skills according to the needs of the labor market for over 100 years and staffed the Swedish industry for 20 years. In 2020, sales were SEK 2 billion, we have about 6,000 employees and are located all over the country. Our goal is at least 10,000 jobs each year. Read more about our work to develop solutions that lead to jobs and a successful business life at [www.lernia.se] (https://www.lernia.se/). Ersättning
