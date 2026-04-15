Automation Engineer, Scada
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Technical division / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2026-04-15
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
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, Kävlinge
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Lunds universitet grundades 1666 och rankas återkommande som ett av världens främsta lärosäten. Här finns omkring 46 000 studenter och 8 500 medarbetare i Lund, Helsingborg och Malmö. Vi förenas i vår strävan att förstå, förklara och förbättra vår värld och människors villkor.
Your team
Our Automation team is a small, highly skilled group of engineers with diverse expertise in automation. We work closely together, fostering an open and collaborative environment where ideas and solutions are freely discussed. Continuous improvement, innovation and operational excellence are at the heart of what we do. Our core responsibilities include creating electrical schematics, providing installation support, preparing project and operational documentation, and integrating PLC with GUI for all equipment within the laboratory. Effectively supporting the research community in building and integrating their equipment in the facility, with a key focus on keeping people and machines safe.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV are looking for a SCADA developer
Your main responsibility for this job is to program, develop, commission, and document new and existing machinery. Manage and maintain hardware, communication and data collections within the boundaries of SCADA application. Our main applications for SCADA systems are Facility management, GAS and Cryogenics process safety and engineering maintenance systems. The work will involve a mix of developing GUIs according to fixed frameworks, creating new software from scratch for new devices, innovating solutions, and providing support during operations. You will be working as the sole in-house developer, with the responsibility for the system shared with the rest of the team. This role will also involve close collaboration with engineers, users, and researchers alike.
Your main work tasks will be
Programming and configuring Atvise SCADA systems
Commissioning installations
Develop and improve existing installations & functions
Plan and manage maintenance
Documentation such as instructions and manuals
Providing training and support for users
To be successful in this role you need to have the following qualifications
Minimum 3 years of experience working with SCADA or HMI systems
Programming skills in JavaScript, HTML5, CSS3
Hands-on experience with OPC UA industrial communication
Knowledge in PLC programming
Fluent in English (spoken and written)
Technical education relevant for the application
Below are seen as merits
Experience in process industry
Knowledge of time-series databases (such as TimescaleDB) and Historian systems
Programming skills in Python
Familiarity with containerization tools (e.g., Docker)
Fluent in Swedish (spoken and written)
As a person you are collaborative, proactive, and adaptable, with a structured and quality-focused approach. Communication is key within the open discussions of ideas and solutions. You combine strong analytical skills with systems thinking to design complete solutions for complex processes. An open mind for improvement and innovation while keeping a focus on safety and reliable implementations. And your ability to adapt to our team dynamics along with your personality and mindset will be highly valued.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
In this recruitment, selection and interviews are conducted on a rolling basis.
Probationary period may apply.
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universitywww.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careerjobs/comp_and_benefits/
MAX IV är ett nationellt forskningslaboratorium med Lunds universitet som värduniversitet. MAX IV tillhandahåller toppmodern utrustning för forskning inom områden som teknik, fysik, strukturbiologi, kemi och nanoteknik. MAX IV kommer att ta emot upp till 2 000 nationella och internationella forskare årligen, vilka genomför banbrytande experiment inom material- och biovetenskap med hjälp av det briljanta röntgenljuset.
Vi undanber oss alla kontakter från annonsförsäljare, rekryterings- och bemanningsföretag på grund av statliga upphandlingsregler. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211), https://www.lu.se/vacancies
P.O. Box 118 (visa karta
)
221 00 LUND Arbetsplats
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Technical division Kontakt
OFR/S:Fackförbundet ST:s kansli st@st.lu.se 046-2229362 Jobbnummer
9856863