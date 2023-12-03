Automation Engineer / Scada Developer To Scania I-Talent 2024!
2023-12-03
For the eighth time, Scania is launching their popular I-Talent Program! This program is designed for you with a strong passion for IT and technology, who is happy to contribute with new fresh ideas and wants to be part of the work of driving the transition towards a more sustainable transport industry! If you will graduate the spring of 2024 or have maximum of a couple of years of work experience in your IT/tech career, this program is for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Scania is one of Sweden's largest companies and offers trucks and buses for heavy transport in combination with a wide range of product-related services. Their mission is to drive the transition to a sustainable transport system by developing a safe, smart and energy-efficient transport solutions that are better for both people and our planet. Today, Scania have around 50,000 employees in around 100 countries and together with partners and customers they are driving the transition towards a more sustainable transport industry and are both trend setters and pioneers in electrification and sustainable transport systems.
Together with several other I-talents, you will be offered a unique chance to participate in a program that will kick-start your journey at Scania. You are employed in a specific role and belong to a team but alternate the work in your role with meetings together with the other I-talents. The program starts every fall and is designed for you who are new in your career and aim to give you the best possible conditions to grow into your role. I-talent Program consists, in addition to daily work in your team, mainly of three parts - "Learning your professional role", "Go-and-see" and "Training". This provides very good opportunities to build a good network within Scania and in addition to your I-talents colleagues and your closest manager, you will be assigned a buddy who will be there for you the first time. At Scania, you are offered a multicultural work environment with ambitious colleagues and a company that invests in leadership. There is room for everyone to grow here, regardless of whether you want to be a generalist, specialist, or a leader. If you have the right attitude and are motivated to take responsibility, you will have all chances to develop!
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• As an Automation Engineer/SCADA Developer, you will be part of a group consisting of around 40 employees, both consultants and employees with varied experience. The group fulfills an important purpose in supporting the production systems in above all, Södertälje, but also in other parts of the world where Scania has their production. The systems ensure, for example, that the operators know how to carry out the assembly and meet time schedules as planned. You will work in a broad role with both PLC programming, testing, configuration and participate in planning meetings for the projects. You will collaborate with for example both production staff, other automation engineers and architects. If you are interested in taking a more leading role in the future, you will have that opportunity as well. A suitable background for this role is, for example, an education in robotics and/or automation and preferably with knowledge in Git and SQL. We are recruiting to two positions within this group where one of them implies you work closer with the production units and get the opportunity to be there physically and implement the solutions and the other one is more development and less implementation. You will be part of a group with a good collaboration where you share knowledge with each other and we are looking for you who take a lot of responsibility, wants to develop yourself and is curious to learn more about this field!
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A post-secondary education in robotics, automation or similar
• Knowledge in Git and SQL
• Graduate in spring 2024 or has up to maximum 2 years of work experience when the program starts in september 2024
• Very good knowledge in English as it 's the primary language you will use in your daily work
Merit
• For some of the roles, it will be seen as a merit if you have knowledge in Swedish
The recruitment process
• Phone interview with Academic Work
• Tests (problem solving + personality)
• In-depth interview with Academic Work
• Interview with Scania (for some positions, you will also complete a programming test)
• References + decision
• Interviews with Scania will take place on December 14th and in Q1.
Other information
• Start: September 2024
• Extent: Full-time, fixed-term employment for 6 months with a good chance of continue your career at Scania after the program
• Location: Södertälje and with the possibility of remote work a few days a week
• The recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and all questions regarding the process are handled by Academic Work.
• Contact details: Responsible recruitment consultants Johanna Sörell johanna.sorell@academicwork.se
, Emelie Säfbom, emelie.safbom@academicwork.se
and Milly Ellqvist Weidstam, milly.weidstam@academicwork.se Ersättning
