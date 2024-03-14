Automation Engineer (Machine Safety)
2024-03-14
Automation Engineer with Machine Safety experience :
• Be part of the project team and participate in design, manufacturing, testing, FAT, SAT, and delivery of equipment into operations.
• Provide or review Engineering Design Documentation (, functional design, Circuit Diagram, FAT and SAT protocols, Interface requirement).
• Review PLC software.
• Program PLC (Siemens TIA portal, Beckhoff twin cat) to fulfill the requirement in documents and interfaces.
• Collaborate with software engineers to implement connectivity requirements according to IoT protocols (OPC-UA, HTTP, MQTT)
• Participate in R&D activities for piloting new technologies and their suitability to production environments; contribute towards design forums and improvement meetings for technical improvement and optimization of software processes.
• Cost estimations for projects and change requests; provide input for quoting and planning works.
• Contribute to the project team support others and answer their questions.
• Provide a PowerPoint presentation to explain the requirements and complex topics.
• Report project statutes according to WBS and NV project control templates.
Required competence:
PLC programing , TIA portal, OPC UA , HTTP , Machine safety (e.g. IEC 60204)
Machine Safety is a must! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-01
E-post: kuntal.biswas@co-workertech.com
