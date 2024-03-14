Postdoc position in electronic packaging of quantum processors
We invite applications for a postdoctoral research position at Chalmers University of Technology, focused on electronic packaging of quantum processors. At Chalmers we are at the forefront of quantum technology. We are part of WACQT, which is the largest national effort in Sweden on quantum technology. We are also part of the European Project OpenSuperQ+ that is a large collaboration between European universities and research institutes in quantum technology. As part of the WACQT and OpenSuperQ+ projects, we are investigating how to package quantum processors as they grow to 100 qubits ad beyond. The initial appointment is for two years, and a desired starting date is latest June 2024.
In the Department of Microtechnology and Nanoscience, MC2, state-of-the art research in various fields such as micro-electronics, photonics, microwave techniques and quantum technology are being conducted. The department features a 1500 square meter clean room with all equipment needed for micro- and nanofabrication as well as many labs for characterization.
The Quantum Technology, QT, division is an experimental group working with developing several aspects of quantum technology. The division focuses on superconducting quantum phenomena and routinely fabricates high-quality qubits and novel qubit architectures. An important research topic is the scaling of quantum processor units, QPUs, to more qubits. In the context of this research, packaging of the quantum processors is becoming increasingly demanding and research on the packaging is also being conducted in QT.
In this role, you will actively contribute to the development of the next generation packaging and wiring of QPUs. You will contribute to the goals in the European OpenSuperQ+ projects as well as aligned goals in the WACQT project. You will work on multiplexing of qubit readout, design of suitable fan-out solutions for 100+ qubit QPUs and investigate suitable shielding solutions for scaling to large QPUs. These tasks will involve microwave design and characterizations as well and collaboration with the quantum processor design team in QT.
To be considered, you should have a PhD in microwave engineering or physics with a focus on quantum technology or be in the process of completing your PhD degree. Since the research involves both understanding of microwave design and quantum technology, both backgrounds are eligible for applying, and the accepted candidate should be prepared to extend any lacking knowledge in the area they are missing. Good knowledge of cryogenics is meriting. Good knowledge of micro- and nanofabrication is meriting.
To qualify for the position of postdoc, you must hold a doctoral degree awarded no more than three years prior to the application deadline (according to the current agreement with the Swedish Agency for Government Employers). Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service*.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
You are expected to be somewhat accustomed to teaching, and to demonstrate good potential within research and education.
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two years.
The application should be marked with 20240170 and written in English. The application should be sent electronically and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 2024-04-15
For questions, please contact:
Researcher Robert Rehammar,robert.rehammar@chalmers.se
