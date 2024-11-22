Automation Engineer (Engineer, EI&C)
2024-11-22
, Timrå
, Mark
, Härnösand
, Nordanstig
, Borlänge
, Hedemora
, Norrtälje
, Hagfors
Do you feel at home managing several projects at a time, and you understand EI&C? Come and share our energy!
We are looking for Engineers to our EI&C-department (Electrification, Instrumentation & Controls) in the Pulp and Energy business unit. This unit designs and delivers several equipment for Pulp mill, energy producers and other industries (e.g. Marine) worldwide. Our deliveries include electrification, instrumentation, and process control in connection to the total Valmet scope.
Responsibilities
As an Engineer, EI&C you will work with the project from start to finish. You oversee the technical solution to meet customer standards and expectations. Additional responsibilities include following the quality of work, schedule, and budget in your area. You will work closely with the Valmet project team, customer, and supplier, to coordinate the engineering work and ensure a unified outcome. You will work with more than one project at the time.
Your tasks will also include making technical plans, technical decisions, and EI&C related documents, providing information to purchasing. One of your main tools will be the customer contract, which will help you manage our delivery of the project.
You'll be working in a global environment and be responsible for the technical solution that we deliver worldwide. Our team works closely together with other teams and locations in Valmet's organization, and you'll have many international contacts. The work location can be any of our major locations in Sweden (Sundsvall, Karlstad or Gothenburg). The roles are permanent.
Requirements
We are looking for either junior or more experienced professionals with willingness to grow and develop with Valmet. As the area of expertise is quite vast, you will need the interest and ability to learn more, but also to accept your shortcomings and find the answers elsewhere. To be successful in this role, you will need:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in a suitable field
Experience in instrumentation or electrification
Proactive, good communication skills with the ability to work well with others in a multifunctional design team
Prioritization skills are a must, and you are able to focus on your work independently and make informed decisions
Excellent level of attention to detail and accuracy
Fluency in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
Willingness to travel occasionally
We offer
This is a chance to take on all types of challenges, big and small, in a dynamic environment. We offer you lots of learning opportunities to become a future specialist. We and our global colleagues work together to make it happen.
On top of meaningful work, we support your wellbeing with benefits such as wellness contributions, gym facilities on site, and one free health hour per week. We offer flexible working hours and the ability to balance your professional and personal life. Come and join a team where colleagues are not just coworkers but friends, creating a supportive and friendly work environment!
Additional information
Did we catch your interest? If you need any more information, please contact: Robert Henriksson, Manager, EI&C Engineering, by phone +46 70 534 32 90 (best available on Tuesday - Thursday from 07.45 to 16.30) or via email: robert.henriksson@valmet.com
We will start processing the applications as they come in, so apply soon! Please let us have your application with your CV attached via the link provided by Wednesday, November 27th 2024.
When everything works together
Valmet is where the best talent from a wide variety of backgrounds comes together. With over 19,000 professionals around the world, we are the leading global developer and supplier of technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and serve an even wider base of process industries with our automation systems and flow control solutions. Our commitment to moving our customers' performance forward requires creativity, technological innovations, service know-how - and above all, teamwork.
