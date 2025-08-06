Automation Engineer
2025-08-06
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
, Stockholm
Automation engineer
Stegra offers an exciting opportunity for an Automation Engineer to be part of building Europe's first green steel mill, crucial to our mission to decarbonise hard-to-abate industries.
As a key member of our operations team in Boden, you will contribute to the design and engineering of automation systems for the plant. We are looking for a candidate with extensive experience in driving large, innovative, and challenging automation projects. Your proven track record should demonstrate the successful implementation of advanced automation systems in relevant industries.
We are looking for Automation engineers for the following areas: EAF, Caster, Hot Mill and Cold Mill.
Responsibilities:
Responsible for server computers, setup modeling and reference distribution system, data management systems, communication systems and other control equipment.
Work directly with all maintenance and operations personnel in a fast-paced environment to help develop a safety focused and productive team.
Educate others in the electrical department on the function and maintenance of the automation systems.
Support plant operations and work with the quality/IT departments to help attain production goals.
Support technicians in other areas to maintain a reliable automation system plant-wide.
Manage the design, development, implementation, and procurement of hardware and/or software for automation improvement projects and provide support for other disciplines' projects.
Qualifications:
Demonstrated safety focus and willingness to proactively apply it in a team environment
Quality and detail oriented with superior problem solving and communication skills
Highly motivated, self-directed, hands-on approach, and willing to put in extra hours or on-call support
Significant automation experience in the metals industry
Experience with server and network device configuration and maintenance
Experience with PLC programing (Siemens preferred), data acquisition/analysis, and HMI programming
High level programming with experience in C++, C#, Java, database administration, Visual Studio, MS Windows server/system administration, MS productivity tools, TCP/IP communications
Familiarity with SMS equipment.
