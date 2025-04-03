Automation Engineer
2025-04-03
Why Maandag Nordic? With us, you'll get the chance to really put your ideas into action. We offer a work environment where you can grow and learn through hands-on experience - trying things out, making mistakes, and improving.
For more than 35 years, Maandag® has been at the forefront of empowering people and organisations. We not only help professionals get jobs, but also connect them with a future that matches their values, desires and ambitions. Because when people are truly in the right place, they can develop themselves, fulfil their dreams and go to work with fresh energy every day. The energy and power released in the process is a catalyst for growth for companies. We started in the Netherlands, but now we also help professionals and organisations in Belgium, Poland, Dubai and Sweden. Our extensive knowledge of different markets, coupled with our wide network, enables us to make perfect matches quickly.
Are you an experienced automation engineer looking for an opportunity to shape the future of industrial automation? We at Maandag Nordic are now looking for an automation engineer to our client in Stockholm. This is an opportunity to join and be part of a dynamic team where innovation, collaboration, and personal growth are at the core of everything they do. Start: According to agreement, as soon as possible
Location: Stockholm
Duration: Long term. 12 months to start, after this period our client's goal is to give you an offer or you will extend the contract through Maandag Nordic. Our client is a forward-thinking company with a strong entrepreneurial spirit. They work closely as a team and their flat organizational structure allows for quick decision-making and fosters an environment where everyone contributes and supports each other. They believe in having fun together-both at work and beyond. Joining them at this stage means you will play a key role in shaping their culture and making a real impact!
In this role, you will work on a variety of ongoing projects, with a focus on technical automation solutions and expertise in property and industrial sectors. Your daily tasks will involve programming, designing layouts and creating visual representations in specialized software. You will collaborate closely with a team consisting of two project managers and three programmers specializing in ABB 800xA, along with a dedicated Siemens S7 specialist.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have:
• At least 5 years experience hands-on experience with ABB 800xA programming
• An industrial background in areas such as power generation, heating plants or manufacturing
• Are fluent in Swedish and English, both written and verbal language
If you thrive in a collaborative environment and want to be part of a company where you can truly make a difference, we would love to hear from you! Ersättning
