Automation Engineer
2023-11-24
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
We are looking for an Automation Engineer, who will work with Industrial Automation.
In this role you will work with programming, configuring, testing and commissioning. It can be for a specific area in a large project, like PLC or HMI. In a small project, it can be the complete scope.
The Automation Engineering team is organized within Tetra Pak Processing Solutions & Equipment (Automation and Digital) with focus on Europe. We engineer projects in close cooperation with the Project Centres, a typical project will be a Dairy or a Cheese factory.
The position is permanent and located in Lund and will require approximately 25% travelling during periods.
What you will do
As Automation Engineer, you will focus on:
PLC programming using Siemens (TIA) or Rockwell (Controllogix)
HMI programming using AVEVA SytemPlatform or InTouch ModernApp
Participate when starting up new factories
Get to work with a project from beginning to end
We believe you have
You have relevant education and minimum 2 years working experience from industrial automation
Knowledge and skills within Tetra Pak PlantMasterTM will be considered a merit
You can work independently as well as with others
You are fluent in English and Swedish
You are a service-minded with high liability and a strong driving force
You are structured and like having quality high on the agenda
You enjoy developing your competencies and seeking out new knowledge and techniques
If you feel that this is the job you are looking for, but you don't have the required work experience and skills, we encourage you to apply anyway. Also, if you believe that you are overqualified with minimum 5 years of working experience from industrial automation, we think you should apply as well!
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-12-10
To know more about the position contact Gertrud Wiktor at +46 46 36 5972
Questions about your application contact Emma Berndtsson at +46 46 36 4582
