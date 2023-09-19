Automation Engineer
Imagine what we could learn if we could build a machine so powerful that it could look deep inside the very materials that the universe is made from. A device that could actually let us see the atoms and molecules that make up the structure of substances. Imagine the new discoveries we could make, the new materials we could develop and how much we could learn about ourselves and our universe.
The European Spallation Source is one of the largest science and technology infrastructure projects being built today. The project includes the most powerful linear proton accelerator ever built, a five-tonne, helium-cooled tungsten target wheel, 15 state-of-the-art neutron instruments, a suite of laboratories, and a supercomputing data management and software development centre. In the context of its history and future as a scientific organisation, however, it is more than the sum of its parts. It is a brand-new Big Science organisation and we are building it from the ground up.
Come and build the future of Science with us!
About the role:
The ESS is at an exciting turning point. It is in transition from being a construction site, to being an operating facility. To help us realise our goal of being the most powerful neutron source in the world, we are now looking for an Automation Engineer to join the team here at ESS. This is a critial role that exists within our Integrated Control System (ICS) division. The tasks and responsibilities of the ICS division include the design, commissioning and operation of control systems for the ESS facility.
As our next Automation engineer, you will be responsible for interacting with Integrated Control System (ICS) stakeholders to define requirements, design and develop control systems to ensure that all work is executed in accourdance with ESS quality assurance and safety procedures. Therefore, we need someone who can participate in creating test and validation plans according to requirements, design control system solutions and prepare for technical review, keep the Document management lifecycle up to date, implement and realize designed solutions as well as reviewing other engineering designs.
This is a full-time permanent position based at the ESS Campus in Lund, Sweden.
About you:
To thrive with us in the Integrated Control System (ICS) division, you need to be driven, responsive and good at spotting both problems and opportunities. You need to be a highly motivated person with a keen eye for troubleshooting and optimising the performance of existing solutions.
We believe you have the following experience and skills:
• Bachelor's degree or equivalent in engineering, technology or science
• 5+ years in developing, integrating and commissioning industrial automation system
• 5+ years of PLC development on Siemens TIA Portal
• Experience in verification and validation of industrial automation systems
• Excellent communication and collaboration skills
• Experience of working with cryogenics systems
Additional experiences and skills that would be an advantage:
• Master's degree or equivalent in engineering, technology or science
• Experience with EPICS Framework
• Experience with Linux OS and/or Python
• Technical lead or project management experience
• Experience with hardware design for PLC based control systems
• Experience from complex, international projects or plants
• Experience working with configuration management tools, source code management tools and version control systems
• Experience from collaborative electronic tools such as Jira
• Experience of working in an international environment
We are building ESS from the ground up, so we need someone who is comfortable not only following procedures, but also creating them. We attach great importance to personality and attitude, so we're looking for a real team player: Someone who is sociable, has excellent communication skills, who likes to collaborate with different people and who is committed to helping this amazing project to realise its full potential. We need a hands-on self-starter who is able to work in a structured, orderly, responsible and - most importantly - safe way. We need someone who is comfortable reporting on weekly progress, issues and next steps to work package managers as well as supporting work package and project managers with technical competence and Earned Value Management project reporting.
The working language of ESS is English, so excellent oral and written English skills are mandatory; knowledge of other European languages would be an advantage.
What can we offer?
Aside from the chance to work at truly unique big science project, you can also expect:
• An opportunity to contribute to the future discoveries within neutron science.
• A stunning, brand new workplace filled with innovative minds and brilliant people from across the globe.
• A challenging, innovative and stimulating work environment.
• Market competitive compensation that is individual and differentiated according to role, responsibilities, individual skills, abilities and achievements.
• 30 days of annual leave, as well as more than 10 days of public holiday and company days off or days with limited working hours.
• Monthly pension contributions on top of your salary.
If you see yourself in what we're looking for, please provide your CV and motivation letter in English by clicking on "apply" and following the instructions. Please be aware that we can only accept direct applications made via the ESS website.
Certain roles at ESS require health and safety checks and/or security clearance procedures, which will be performed as part of the recruitment process.
We review applications continuously, so don't miss out! Submit your application as soon as you can and quote the job reference number ESD-36483 in your application.
For more information regarding the ESS recruitment process, please contact Sara Tenggren -Recruitment Officer- at sara.tenggren@ess.eu
. For further information regarding the position, please contact the Hiring manager Alfio Rizzo -Section Leader Automation- via alfio.rizzo@ess.eu
For trade union information, please contact Unionen representative Conny Wendt at conny.wendt@ess.eu
or SACO/Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers representative Marc Kickulies at marc.kickulies@ess.eu
.
