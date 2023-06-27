Automation Engineer
Addilon Professionals AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2023-06-27
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Addilon Professionals AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
eller i hela Sverige
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.We are seeking an experienced Automation Engineer to join the client's dynamic team of Electrical and Automation Design Engineers
As a Senior Automation Engineer, you will primarily be responsible for software testing and validation of Lifescience software, PLC and HMI programming for projects in which you are involved, and testing of PLC programs and control panels. You will also play a vital role in establishing, documenting, and maintaining clear standards for automation packages, effectively communicating these standards to internal and external stakeholders. Continuous improvement of these standards will be under your purview.
Assignment
Your main tasks are:
• Perform software testing and validation of Lifescience software.
• Develop PLC and HMI programs for projects in collaboration with the team.
• Conduct thorough testing of PLC programs and control panels.
• Establish, document, and maintain clear standards for automation packages.
• Effectively communicate automation standards to internal and external stakeholders.
• Drive continuous improvement efforts related to automation standards.
• Collaborate with other Electrical and Automation Engineers, subcontractors, and customers.
Qualifications
We are looking for you who have/are:
• Knowledge and experience in testing PLC automation software.
• Strong background and know-how in food and water applications.
• Proficiency in PLC and HMI programming using TIA Portal from Siemens.
• Proficiency in PLC and HMI programming using Studio 5000 and FTV Studio from Rockwell.
• Electrical background and knowledge of wiring, connecting, and measuring electrical signals such as 4-20mA and digital 24vDC.
• Experience in control system testing.
• Ability to work constructively, with a structured and systematic approach, even under pressure.
• Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to see the bigger picture and propose effective solutions.
• Knowledge of automation standards such as S88 and GAMP5 is a merit
• Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Formalities
• Assignment period: 10 July 2023 - 31 Jan 2024
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Southern Stockholm
• Remote work: Travel approx 15 days/year
• Competence level: 4
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
Follow us:
LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram
We kindly but directly declinbe contact for direct sales of additional job advertisements, candidates etc. Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Addilon Professionals AB
(org.nr 559265-3603), http://www.addilon.se Jobbnummer
7919878