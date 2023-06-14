Automation Engineer - PLC

Incluso AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund
2023-06-14


We are looking for a motivated Automation Engineer with broad knowledge in PLC programming with connection to manufacturing environments.
You will join a cross functional scrum team, therefor we expect you to be a team player with excellent communication skills. Your focus will be on automation engineering in our client 's packaging equipment to, together with the team, ensure the total functionality. We will highly value your overall experience from documentation, development, testing and commissioning.
Your daily tasks may include:
Perform analysis, system design and create original or modify existing HMI, database and PLC programs to meet project requirements.
Customer support & troubleshooting
Automation training for customer personnel on systems/modules.
PLC programming within the technical area of Rockwell Studio 5000 Logix Designer

Required skills:
PLC programming in general
Rockwell PLC programming
High communication and collaboration skills
Team player

Preferred skills:
Rockwell Motion
Electrical Design
Automation environments like HMI/UI
MATLAB
Python

This is a full-time consultancy position in Lund.

2023-07-14
