Automation Engineer - PLC
Incluso AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Lund
2023-06-14
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a motivated Automation Engineer with broad knowledge in PLC programming with connection to manufacturing environments.
You will join a cross functional scrum team, therefor we expect you to be a team player with excellent communication skills. Your focus will be on automation engineering in our client 's packaging equipment to, together with the team, ensure the total functionality. We will highly value your overall experience from documentation, development, testing and commissioning.
Your daily tasks may include:
Perform analysis, system design and create original or modify existing HMI, database and PLC programs to meet project requirements.
Customer support & troubleshooting
Automation training for customer personnel on systems/modules.
PLC programming within the technical area of Rockwell Studio 5000 Logix Designer
Required skills:
PLC programming in general
Rockwell PLC programming
High communication and collaboration skills
Team player
Preferred skills:
Rockwell Motion
Electrical Design
Automation environments like HMI/UI
MATLAB
Python
This is a full-time consultancy position in Lund. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213) Arbetsplats
Incluso - Lund Jobbnummer
7881968