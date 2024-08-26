Automation Engineer - Life Sciences
Alten Sverige AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Stockholm
2024-08-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alten Sverige AB i Stockholm
, Upplands Väsby
, Södertälje
, Uppsala
, Östhammar
eller i hela Sverige
WE ARE LOOKING FOR NEW COLLEAGUES WHO WANT TO WORK TOGETHER WITH US AND DEVELOP THEMSELVES AS AN AUTOMATION CONSULTANT IN OUR LIFE SCIENCES TEAM IN THE GREATER STOCKHOLM-REGION!
As an Automation consultant at ALTEN, you'll work with different interesting customers that we support in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Industry. We aim to make a difference for our clients as well as their end users, the patients! Our clients and colleagues are located in Stockholm, Uppsala, Södertälje and Strängnäs.
As a consultant, it is important that you are flexible, driven, accurate, efficient, helpful and well-structured while being social and a team player. You must be able to plan, prioritize and perform your tasks independently and in a solution-oriented way.
As an ALTEN consultant, you have a great chance to impact your own development! Once you get some seniority we have great opportunities to develop you into expert roles as well as working in teams and work packages.
THE ROLE
Design, implement, and maintain PLC programs for automated processes.
Configure and use SCADA systems such as Siemens TIA Portal and WinCC.
Develop HMI solutions for monitoring and controlling industrial processes.
Work with various PLC platforms, including Siemens, Allen Bradley, and other relevant systems.
Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues related to automation equipment.
Participate in performance evaluations and optimize automation processes.
VALUBLE QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
Bachelor's or Master's degree in electrical engineering, automation, or a related field.
Experience in PLC programming and familiarity with ladder logic.
Experience with SCADA systems such as Siemens TIA Portal and WinCC.
Knowledge of industrial instrumentation and networks.
Skills in HMI design and implementation.
Experience working independently and in a team.
Fluent in English and preferebly Swedish.
Excellent communication skills and the ability to create and maintain technical documentation in English.
ABOUT ALTEN:
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies within Engineering, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We're a global actor with a local presence with 1400 committed colleagues in offices from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the product development chain of the most prestigious companies in sectors such as Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Manufacturing, Public Sector and Life Sciences.
For four years in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
Are you already imagining yourself joining our team? Good, because we can't wait to hear from you!
BUILDING TOMORROW'S FUTURE TODAY! Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
8862076