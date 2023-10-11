Audio Programmer
Who are Programmers at Liquid Swords?
Programmers at Liquid Swords thrive on complex technical challenges in video games. They join a community of multi-functional thinkers that consider several angles of a solution, and represent the bastion of effective code and modern game tech.
How Audio Programmers fit into the bigger picture
Audio Programmers provide technical implementation and solutions of the overall soundscape. Audio Designers, Programmers, Animators and Designers are your main collaborators and you own all chambers of audio from performance and optimization through to immersion.
It's essential to be a Sound Programmer with an ability to build upon and harness the powers of Unreal Engine 5 and its toolkit, to define and realize ambitious audio goals and needs for our game.
You're a person that thrives in collaboration and shares their game-related wisdom for audio; ultimately bringing life to the open world and creating an awe-inspiring experience of the auditory senses.
Is this you?
A programmer with experiences in game development on AAA console or PC games, tailored towards sound and audio programming
You have professional knowledge of a C++ based game engine
A person that has a keen interest in games and audio that enjoys cross-functional collaboration and thinking
Previous experience in middlewares for games such as Wwise, FMOD and selecting and using DSP's
Building from the ground up is exciting to you - you revel in the challenge of overcoming new tech and facing known unknowns
Founded in 2020, Liquid Swords was established to be purposefully raw and dismantle the silos of game development so that we empower our people to achieve amazing results.
We are cultivating a culture and offering an environment that truly nurtures creativity. Liquid Swords share a common understanding - original ideas inspire great games, and great games are built by remarkable teams. Ersättning
