Attorney, Regulatory
Dun & Bradstreet Sweden AB
2023-10-31
Why We Work at Dun & Bradstreet
Dun & Bradstreet unlocks the power of data through analytics, creating a better tomorrow. Each day, we are finding new ways to strengthen our award-winning culture and accelerate creativity, innovation and growth. Our 6,000+ global team members are passionate about what we do. We are dedicated to helping clients turn uncertainty into confidence, risk into opportunity and potential into prosperity. Bold and diverse thinkers are always welcome. Come join us!
In this position you will serve as the supporting regulatory compliance attorney for Dun & Bradstreet (D&B) operations. Per direction and guidance of the lead regulatory counsel Managing Attorney, the Attorney will build and continually enhance bridges between global teams, local operations, and the commercial legal team for the subregion. The role will balance internal legal and compliance operational responsibilities in support of the Northern Europe Leadership Team, and their respective teams, with external engagement and advocacy on regulatory, compliance and ethics priorities for D&B.
The Attorney will be responsible for providing advice and counsel on a broad range of laws and regulations related to:
Privacy and data protection
Nordic credit information, financial services, AML/KYC, sanctions
Anti-bribery and anti-corruption, competition
ESG and sustainability
Marketing and electronic communications
Artificial intelligence, digital platforms and services, sanctions
Whistleblowing, and similar obligations applicable to D&B operations across the (Europe - Northern Europe).
Attorney will coordinate compliance risk management for the (Europe - Northern Europe) and ensures timely escalation and updates to the global compliance risk register
Requirements:
Nordic Master's of Law, or Nordic Bachelor's of law and a European LL.M
Qualified to practice law in the jurisdiction in which the counsel is located
Additional relevant certifications, such as CIPP/E or CIPM, preferred but not required
Swedish & English language skills is required
Preferably 3 years of regulatory legal experience, preferably some in-house, with at least 2 years of experience in the area of privacy, data protection and privacy and digital marketing
Added knowledge and experience of the EU law and EU regulatory legal matters is preferred
Customer-focused, commercial-oriented, and innovation mindset. Comfortable translating complex legal requirements into operational controls for business and technology teams
In coordination with D&B's Chief Compliance & Ethics Officer, the Group DPO, and other members of GCE, works closely with ISMS and Security team leads in the (Europe - Northern Europe) to coordinate ISO and security program obligations with GCE program obligations across the (Europe - Northern Europe). Coordinates regional review and feedback on policies, procedures, and other standards, communications and training, oversight and monitoring, metrics and reporting, and other program elements. This is a hybrid role - partly in the office and partly work from home/travel. It will be based in Stockholm, Sweden.
Notice to Applicants: Please be advised that this job posting page is hosted and powered by Lever. Your use of this page is subject to Lever's Privacy Notice and Cookie Policy, which governs the processing of visitor data on this platform.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30
