AstraZeneca Student Work Placement - Protein Structure & Biophysics
KellyOCG Sweden AB / Kemistjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemistjobb i Göteborg
2024-11-19
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KellyOCG Sweden AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
12 Months Protein Structure & Biophysics - Student Work Placement
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical business and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. AstraZeneca has long been an advocate of student work placement training. AstraZeneca considers its responsibility to help promising scientists develop into the researchers of the future, by immersing them in a world of practical science. This is achieved by aligning each student with a research team working on groundbreaking drug discovery projects. You will feel trusted and empowered to take on new challenges, but with all the help and guidance you need to succeed.
Introduction to role
The Protein Structure & Biophysics Student Work Placement Programme offers an outstanding 12-month opportunity to dive into the world of innovative drug discovery. At AstraZeneca, you will be part of a pioneering research and development organization, working on meaningful projects that push the boundaries of science to deliver life-changing medicines. This placement will help you develop essential skills, expand your knowledge, and build a network that will set you up for future success. You will be surrounded by curious, hard-working, and open-minded professionals eager to learn and grow in a truly collaborative and global team.
Accountabilities
We offer 12-month placements at AstraZeneca's Gothenburg site in Sweden for students from Swedish institutions. The role will be within the Protein Science, Structural Biology, and Biophysics department in Discovery Sciences, specifically in the Molecular Biology and Expression team and the Membrane Protein Science team. Your responsibilities will include:
Generating DNA constructs for downstream drug applications.
Working on protein expression and purification for structure and biophysics.
Contributing to methods development to accelerate construct screening.
Engaging in complex plasmid construct design and high throughput cloning techniques.
Building experience with lab automation for molecular biology.
Learning and developing skills in eukaryotic protein expression and purification.
Essential Skills/Experience
Ongoing BSc or MSc studies in Bioscience or other relevant subjects, from a Swedish University.
Completion of at least two years of university education by the start of the placement, with plans to return to complete studies after the placement ends.
High academic performance with the potential to achieve a pass with distinction.
Eligibility to work in Sweden for 12 months from September 2025 without needing additional work permits.
Ability to arrange a study break from your university education to participate in the programme.
AstraZeneca is committed to encouraging an environment where everyone can thrive. Here, you will gain insight into what it's really like to work in big biopharma, working on projects that have real patient impact. You will feel trusted and empowered to take on new challenges with all the support and guidance you need. Our collaborative and global team is dedicated to helping you get the most out of your time with us, ensuring you develop the skills, knowledge, and connections that will set you up for success. Join us and be part of a high-performing team driven by a shared purpose to push the boundaries of science and deliver life-changing medicines.
Additional Information:
Applications are now open until January 2025, with interviews to take place in March 2025. Start date 1st September 2025. Applications must be submitted in English.
Please inform us if you require adjustment support when contacted to schedule an interview - necessary adjustments can be made for assessment centers.
This internship is a collaboration between AstraZeneca and Kelly Services. The employment relationship is with Kelly Services partner, Poolia AB.
Ready to make a difference? Apply now and take the first step towards an exciting career in biopharma! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare KellyOCG Sweden AB
(org.nr 559407-1622) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca / KellyOCG Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9019163