AstraZeneca is looking for a new Procurement Manager in Gothemburg
2023-08-24
Do you have expertise in, and have a passion for Procurement? Would you like to be part of a high performing R&D procurement team passionate about delivering real value to AstraZeneca's R&D units to ensure we optimally deliver our strong and ambition R&D pipeline? Are you ready to be part of a company that has set bold sustainability targets, is data driven, follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? If so, then AstraZeneca might be the one for you!
About AstraZeneca
As AstraZeneca launches the Growth Through Innovation strategy, we have created a single R&D Procurement group that will support the three new integrated R&D units - Oncology, BioPharmaceuticals (Respiratory, CVRM) and Vaccine and Immune Therapies. The units have responsibility for the value chain from discovery through to late-stage development, enabling rapid acceleration of promising early-stage assets and life-cycle management programs. The new R&D structure is designed to help us build on this proud legacy of scientific contribution, and ensure we are positioned to continue to translate our innovative science into even more life-changing medicines for patients.
Job role
This is an exciting opportunity to partner with AstraZeneca's R&D units to drive their research efforts forward to develop medicines for patients. You will have accountability for a global spend category for AstraZeneca (may be single or multiple SET areas). Partnering with stakeholders you will develop long term strategic plans for the entire spend area within AstraZeneca or Region. Managing customer and supplier relationships to ensure that Category Strategies are highly aligned to current and future Business needs and that the supply base can support these strategies. Overseeing implementation of the category plan to ensure that the underpinning process improvement and procurement activities deliver the expected business value in accordance with the strategic plans.
Key responsibilities
• Oversees implementation of category plans to ensure that the underpinning process improvement and procurement activities deliver the encouraged business value in accordance with the strategic plans
• Supports Director/ Associate Director in the development of long-term strategic plans for agreed scope of spend area
• Supports the Director/ Associate Director in strategic relationship management (customer and supplier) - to ensure that Market & Category Strategies are highly aligned to current and future Business need and that the supply base can support these strategies.
• Works with relevant Director/ Associate Director(s) to ensure a fully integrated and customer-aligned AZ-wide category plan
• Coordinates the introduction of new and modified products and services with appropriate departments
• Advises on contracts and agreements for the supply of complex products and services with new and existing suppliers
• Develops, evaluates, or manages internal and external relationships with suppliers and other cross-functional teams
Essential experience & skills
• Degree level or equivalent qualifications
• Project management, change management and people management skillsIdeally a working knowledge of the pharmaceutical or healthcare industry
• Strong track record of technical expertise in Procurement, creating value for the organisation through developing industry leading category strategies
• Good communication skills, an ability to influence others and someone who has awareness of how to work across cultures
• Comfort with risk and ambiguous situations
• Curious mindset and a desire to challenge yourself to want to continuously learn and develop
At AstraZeneca, we 're dedicated to being a Great Place to Work. Where you are empowered to push the boundaries of science and unleash your ambitious spirit. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients, and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth, and development.
Info
Where: Gothemburg/Göteborg
When: October 2023 - n/a
What: consultant assignment
Applications
To apply, fill in the form and attach your CV in English to apply. experience for the role. We will not read applications received by letter or e-mail. Please contact Adrian Runsten at adrian.runsten@lernia.se
with any questions.
We're continuously working with our selection and interviews. The position may be filled before the application period ends.
Thank you for your application!
About Lernia
Lernia is one of Sweden's largest companies in staffing, vocational training and matching of jobseekers.
