Assortment Designer - H&M Mens - Knit & Jersey
2025-12-30
Job Description
Assortment Designer - Menswear
Are you an accomplished Design Leader with a sharp eye for style and a proven ability to achieve standout results? We are looking for an experienced Designer to lead our Menswear Knitwear & Jersey department.
If you thrive on shaping industry-leading products and are motivated to drive growth and excellence, this is the role for you.
As an Assortment Designer for Menswear, you play a pivotal role-turning trend insights, customer needs, and brand identity into a lineup that is creatively compelling and commercially strong.
In this role, you'll own the product strategy from concept through final collection, working closely with design, buying, merchandising, and production teams to deliver a cohesive, profitable, and brand-aligned assortment. Your ability to combine creative vision with data-driven decision-making will be essential in shaping products that connect with customers across global markets.
This position is based at our HQ in Stockholm, Sweden.
What You'll Do...
Drive the overall creative direction of our Menswear Knit & Jersey, ensuring it aligns with the brand's vision and delivers on customer expectations.
Develop bold, forward-thinking concepts that set a strong creative tone and fuel new ideas across the design team.
Work closely with Designers, Product Developers & Planners to build a balanced, innovative, and commercially powerful product mix.
Leverage customer insights, market research, trend intelligence, and sales performance to shape winning product strategies and compelling seasonal stories.
Maintain a cohesive, relevant, and competitive assortment across all markets.
Lead a team of approx 15 people across design and print/graphics with creativity, collaboration, and a commitment to continuous improvement across the team.
Present the vision and assortment strategy with confidence, clarity, and a commanding storytelling presence.
Who are we looking for...
A senior menswear designer/leader with a degree in fashion design (BA/MA) or equivalent experience, backed by 10+ years in the industry.
Experience of staff responsibility is highly preferred.
A creative, strategic thinker with sharp fashion instincts and a solid understanding of global trends.
Experienced in assortment planning, concept development, and collection building-ideally within a fast-paced, high-demand environment.
Able to merge strong creative intuition with solid commercial judgment.
A confident communicator who can motivate teams and deliver a clear, compelling vision.
Highly collaborative, proactive, and decisive-comfortable owning decisions and moving projects forward with purpose.
Through your leadership and expertise, you will secure the execution of assortment strategies from idea to finished product, continuously optimizing for customer relevance and profitability.
Who we are....
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Please apply with your latest Portfolio and CV as soon as possible to be considered for this opportunity.
