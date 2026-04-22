Assortment Designer - H&M Mens - Knit & Jersey
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Formgivarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla formgivarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-22
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
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Job Description
Assortment Designer - Mens Jersey & Knitwear
Are you a seasoned Design Leader with a decisive point of view and a track record of delivering product that cuts through? We're looking for an experienced designer to take the lead on our Mens Knitwear & Jersey department.
If you operate at the intersection of culture, product, and performance-and know how to turn insight into impact-this is your space.
As Assortment Designer, you set the tone. You translate trend, customer mindset, and brand DNA into a focused, high-impact product lineup that is both creatively sharp and commercially driven.
You will own the product vision end-to-end-from first concept to final collection-working in close partnership with design, buying, merchandising, and production. This role demands a balance of instinct and precision: strong creative direction backed by clear, data-informed decisions that resonate across global markets.
This role is based at our HQ in Stockholm, Sweden.
What You'll Do
Define and drive the creative direction for Menswear Knit & Jersey with clarity and authority
Build forward-focused concepts that push the product and sharpen the brand's edge
Partner cross-functionally to deliver a tight, relevant, and commercially strong assortment
Use customer insight, market intelligence, and performance data to guide product strategy and seasonal narratives
Ensure consistency, relevance, and competitiveness across all markets
Lead and develop a team of ~15 across design and print/graphics, setting a high bar for output and collaboration
Present vision and strategy with conviction-clear, concise, and impactful
Who You Are
A senior menswear designer/leader with a degree in fashion design (BA/MA) or equivalent, and 10+ years of industry experience
Proven experience leading teams and driving performance
Strong creative instinct paired with a sharp understanding of global menswear
Skilled in assortment building, concept development, and collection architecture within fast-paced environments
Commercially aware-you know what sells and why
Direct, confident communicator with the ability to align and motivate teams
Decisive, proactive, and accountable-you take ownership and move with intent
You bring structure to creativity and clarity to execution-driving product from idea to final delivery with a constant focus on relevance, precision, and profitability.
Who We Are
H&M Group is a collective of strong fashion brands and ventures, built on the belief that great design, accessible pricing, and sustainable solutions can-and should-coexist.
We exist to democratize fashion, putting the customer at the center of everything we do. Our teams are driven, collaborative, and committed to pushing the industry forward-towards a more inclusive and responsible future.
What sets us apart is our culture, our pace, and our people.
Apply with your latest portfolio and CV to be considered.
Step into a role with real influence. Build product that matters. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9868783