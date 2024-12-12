Associate Vice President
Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-12-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim i Stockholm
Role and responsibilities:
The role/position is a key sales leadership role for LTIMindtree growth in the geography. The candidate will be responsible for driving sales growth by leading end-to-end sales cycle across all stages from initial communication through contract negotiation & closure. The expected activities include initial prospecting, communication, presentations, RFI/P end-to-end response, solution strategy, contracting, pricing, negotiations, and closure. To drive sales growth, the candidate is expected to develop connects and CXO level relationships.
Responsible for end-to-end sales cycle spanning initial prospecting, communication, presentations, RFI/P end-to-end response, solution strategy, contracting, pricing, negotiations, and closure
Customer Relationship Management: Act as a focal point of contact for customers
Lead and manage business development strategy in the geography for CIS.
Drive focus on revenue growth, account retention and customer satisfaction.
Develop, manage, and leverage relationships in existing clients and accounts.
Develop customer connects and CXO level relationships for new accounts
Strategic and consultative selling
Develop partnerships and necessary ecosystem to grow the portfolio
Ability to rollup the sleeves to work with Customer, Partners and internal teams to bring the customer vision to a winning solution
Collaborate with customers in understanding business objective, work with various teams in orchestrating objective into solution response.
Ensure alignment of systems with business objectives, lead strategic decision-making for IT transformation initiatives.
Ability to design & architect IT solutions alongside customer teams
Conduct requirement gathering analysis and workshops, develop pre-sales solutions and perform technical assessments.
Provide technical leadership along with strong negotiation skills in multi-party environment.
Work with internal delivery & practice teams to develop capabilities.
Essential:
Must have 15+ years of experience working in Tier-1 GSI's
Have experience & expertise in Cloud, Infrastructure, End User Computing, Cyber Security transformations, migrations and business transformation programs.
Experience working with global teams and ability to drive the required customer outcome
Key KRAs
Revenue growth in assigned portfolio each fiscal year.
Total contract value booking in assigned portfolio each fiscal year.
Maintaining profitability target in the assigned portfolio.
New logo acquisitions in growth portfolio each fiscal year.
Contribute to three (3) thought leadership publications / speaker sessions each fiscal year.
Some Key attributes:
Lead and manage business development strategy in the geography for CIS
Responsibility for end-to-end sales cycle spanning initial prospecting, communication, presentations, RFI/P end-to-end response, solution strategy, contracting, pricing, negotiations, and closure
Customer Relationship Management: Act as a focal point of contact for customers
Strategic and consultative selling
Ability to rollup the sleeves to work with Customer, Partners and internal teams to bring the customer vision to a winning solution
Collaborate with customers in understanding business objective, work with various teams in orchestrating objective into solution response.
Ensure alignment of systems with business objectives, lead strategic decision-making for IT transformation initiatives.
Ability to design & architect IT solutions alongside customer teamsConduct requirement gathering analysis and workshops, develop pre-sales solutions and perform technical assessments.
Provide technical leadership along with strong negotiation skills in multi-party environment.
Monitor and manage timelines, deliverables and stakeholder communication.
Other specific attributes
Have a Point of View (POV) on the future for each service area in CIS.
Ability to think through logically and build an approach to solve specific needs.
Positive energy through optimistic conversations
Demonstrate understanding of industry and impact of our services.
Financial acumen for various deal constructs.
Sales Ability/Competencies/Knowledge
Proven track record of consistently growing revenues YoY.
Key connects in designated accounts.
Played a similar role in a similar or larger IT Services firm.
Understanding the broader business context in which clients operate.
Domain/Industry Expertise (Must have industry experience)
Priority for candidates who understand the Banking and Financial industry.
Open to candidates from other industries as long as they demonstrate deep understanding of Cloud and Infrastructure Services.
Technology Understanding/ Appreciation
Cloud (IaaS and PaaS) - Strategy, Migration and Operations
Private and Hybrid cloud setup and operations
End User Services including Digital workplace and Service Desk
Software Defined Infra Operations
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-26
E-post: juhi.naithani@ltimindtree.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ltimindtree Sverige, Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim
(org.nr 516404-0668), http://www.ltimindtree.com
Färögatan 33 (visa karta
)
164 51 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ltimindtree Sverige Filial Till Ltimindtree Lim Jobbnummer
9058414