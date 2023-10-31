Associate Tech Lead
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Datajobb / Skövde Visa alla datajobb i Skövde
2023-10-31
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Requires playing the roles of a team player, lead software engineer, scrum master and a project lead.
Qualifications:
Educational: BSc in Computer Engineering/Science/Information Systems or equivalent qualification related to IT.
Professional: PHP, Vanilla js , Vue.js, Moodle, Laravel, PostgreSQL
Experience: 5+ years in SW Development
Skill/Competencies Requirements : Ratings on SFIA rating levels
Key Responsibilities and Duties
Design
Understand Use case (UC) and Use case realization (UCR) based on discussions don Understand story boards based on UC.
Develop according to UC\U Use EC Coding standards when writing code (if available) While developing if there are any changes happens in the function, make sure that the UC\UCR are updated accordingly and escalate to PM.
After finishing each task in the UC make sure that DVRN is filled with information before sending the task for Testing. After finishing each task assist the team with manual functional testing.
Competencies
Competent in delivery quality and guide the team in related activities such as DevOps
Understand the domain and the end-user, to actively engage in requirement discussions
Ability to take the full ownership of the application architecture including support systems and implement changes
Motivated with a great team spirit to achieve the common goals
Competent in relevant project tools such as management, delivery, configuration, design
Follow up technical debts in the project and promote re-factoring actions as required
Competency in management of product release and deployment infrastructure
Ability to take feature ownership without external guidance
Guide the team and lead by example on both the project and organizational standards
Follow Up project risks collaboratively with stakeholders and escalate as necessary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-10
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8228651