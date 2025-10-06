Associate Senior Lecturer in Waste Science and Technology
2025-10-06
Luleå University of Technology is in strong growth with world-leading competence in several research areas. We shape the future through innovative education and ground-breaking research results, and based on the Arctic region, we create global social benefit. Our scientific and artistic research and education are conducted in close collaboration with international, national and regional companies, public actors and leading universities. Luleå University of Technology has a total turnover of nearly SEK 2,1 billion per year. We currently have 1,900 employees and 18,700 students.
In the coming years, multi-billion investments will be made in large projects in Northern Sweden to create a fossil-free society both nationally and globally. Luleå University of Technology is involved in several of these cutting-edge research projects and in the societal transformation that they entail. We offer a broad range of courses and study programmes to match the skills in demand. We hope that you will help us to build the sustainable companies and societies of the future.The Department for Civil, Environmental and Natural Resources Engineering at Lulea University of Technology is looking for an Associate Senior Lecturer, who is driven by the interest to strengthen their expertise in advanced environmental technologies, particularly in addressing persistent contaminants such as PFAS, PAH, antibiotics, pesticides.
This position is intended for advancing ongoing research of the group of Waste Science and Technology in waste management, circular material flows, waste detoxification, and environmental remediation, all of which are essential for driving progress toward a sustainable and environmentally responsible society. The associate Senior lecturer will contribute to the development of research and education efforts by studying and developing advanced treatment methods and integrated treatment chains for waste, contaminated soils and groundwater.
This recruitment aligns with the university's vision to position itself among leaders in environmental technology and establish robust international research collaborations, leveraging unique research and education environment.
Subject description
Waste Science and Technology incorporates all stages of society's waste management - generation, collection, treatment and disposal of waste, including reuse and recycling, as well as soil and groundwater remediation. The research aims at the development of tools and processes that facilitate sustainable soil remediation and waste management.
Duties
Your duties will mainly consist of research and education. You will supervise a PhD student and lead research projects. You will co-author scientific articles to be published in international peer-reviewed journals and present research results at national and international conferences. Teaching and educational development work is included in the tasks, as well as writing and submitting new project proposals for external funding. You are also expected to contribute to the research environment at the Department through participation in meetings, events and cooperation.
Qualifications
To meet the requirements for the appointment as associate senior lecturer, the applicant:
• must have been awarded a doctoral degree or must have a foreign degree considered equivalent to a doctoral degree.
Primary consideration should be given to someone who has been awarded a doctoral degree within five years of the application deadline for employment as an associate senior lecturer. However, someone who has been awarded a doctoral degree or achieved corresponding competence at an earlier date may also be considered if there are special grounds. Special grounds are sick leave, parental leave or other similar circumstances.
Assessment criteria
The following assessment criteria apply to this position:
• scientific expertise
• other assessment criteria
Other assessment criteria:
• the ability to collaborate with the wider community and stakeholders
• the ability to obtain external research and development funding
• the ability to communicate research and development work orally and in writing
• the ability to teach in Swedish and/or in English.
The priority among the evaluation criteria is given to scientific expertise and the ability to obtain external research and development funding.
Period of employment
For this employment, an employment period of four years applies.
Promotion to senior lecturer
An assistant senior lecturer shall, upon application, be promoted to senior lecturer and a position until further notice. If the applicant is qualified for a position as senior lecturer and in an examination is deemed suitable for such a position, is determined in accordance with the assessment criteria set out below:
In the examination, it is required that the associate senior lecturer has completed higher education pedagogical education corresponding to 7.5 credits or has acquired corresponding knowledge in another way.
During the employment period, the associate senior lecturer must also independently, to a considerable extent and with high quality, contribute to the university's research and demonstrate good pedagogical skills.
Information
For further information about the position, please contact Prof. Jurate Kumpiene, +46 920-493020, jurate.kumpiene@ltu.se
Union representatives:
SACO-S Diana Chroneer, (+46 )920-49 2037 diana.chroneer@ltu.se
OFR-S Marika Vesterberg, (+46 )920-49 1721 marika.vesterberg@ltu.se
In case of different interpretations of the English and Swedish versions of this announcement, the Swedish version takes precedence.
Application
We prefer that you apply for this position by clicking on the apply button below and attach the requested application documents including diplomas (certified and translated into Swedish or English), pedagogical self-reflection and publications, etc. We prefer that applicants follows the Instructions for applicants. Note that the applicant 's educational qualifications should be particularly documented. Mark your application with the reference number below. Your application, including diplomas, must be written in English or Swedish.
Final day to apply: November 30 2025
Reference number: 3829-2025 Ersättning
