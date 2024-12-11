Associate Research Scientist - Mechatronics
ABB AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2024-12-11
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions.
That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
You will be part of the Mechatronics team at ABB Research in Västerås, Sweden. In our role as ABB Research, we ensure ABB's technological competitiveness now and in the future.
In the Mechatronics team, we focus on mechatronics concepts, design, machine intelligence, and autonomy across various ABB business areas. Our research activities are typically formulated as technology pre-studies and technology development projects. We work closely with ABB's business units to ensure our research provides unique value to ABB's operations. Simultaneously, we maintain close collaboration with the academic community to bridge the gap between academic and industrial research.
As part of the team, your primary focus will be on developing mechatronics technologies and concepts. This includes designing electrical system architectures, dimensioning key powertrain components, developing electrical and embedded systems, configuring and developing communication systems, improving motion control, and performing system testing. A typical example of your work could involve analyzing stakeholder requirements, scouting the state-of-the-art for target technologies, and developing innovative mechatronics system concepts. You would then further refine these concepts into technology demonstrators or prototypes. Throughout this process, you will manage development and testing at the component, subsystem, and system levels, ensuring necessary verification and validation both internally and externally. Finally, you will document your results in various technical reports.
In this role, you are expected to independently explore the entire development chain, as described above, while collaborating closely with teams within the research organization and with stakeholders and result receivers within ABB's business units. You will also work closely with suppliers and selected customers on pilot cases to ensure the practical application and impact of your work.
Qualifications for the role
Hold an MS or PhD degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechatronics, or a related field.
Have solid knowledge of mechatronic system development, including the design and use of mechanical transmissions and machine elements, actuation and control, control software, communication system design and implementation, power management, and more.
Possess 1-2 years of hands-on experience in mechatronic system or control development.
Familiarity with ABB products and applications in one or more divisions is an advantage.
Experience in both product and technology development is a plus.
Demonstrate the ability to drive specific activities to successful conclusions while maintaining a visionary approach in your work.
To succeed in this position, you should be able to work both independently and as part of a team.
Work effectively in an international environment, requiring strong communication skills in English and respect for different cultures.
More about us
At Corporate Research we lead innovation within ABB and are committed to solving societal challenges by supporting the green energy transition and creating a better world for future generations. We work in close collaboration with other research centers, universities and our four business areas (Electrification, Process Automation, Motion and Robotics & Discrete Automation).
Recruiting Manager LiWei Qi, +46 730 21 23 09, will answer your questions. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Ing-Marie B Lindgren-Turpeinen, +46 703 30 75 40. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt +46 722 05 65.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated).
Welcome to apply the latest by January 6. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Forskargränd 7 (visa karta
)
722 26 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Forskargränd 7 Jobbnummer
9054723