Associate Project Manager
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We now want to make fossil-free living possible within one generation. To be able to reach this ambitious goal we are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Are you experienced in leading development projects within offshore wind?
We are offering an exciting opportunity as an Associate Project Manager - Offshore Development to be an important part in paving the way for Vattenfall and its partners.
As Associate Project Manager - Offshore Development you will be taking part in and contributing to a multi-disciplinary team, provide strategic input and support in submitting competitive bids and to secure exclusive development rights and energy contracts.
Your role will at times be complex and you will be able to apply your knowledge and expertise to reach the goal, but also harness the expertise of the project team through a caring and inclusive team-work. You will make sure to deliver according to the overall program in order to achieve success in the tenders.
Join our journey and Accelerate the Fossil Free Living with the Power of Renewables.
The Business Area Wind is responsible for Vattenfall's Onshore and Offshore Wind as well as other non-hydro Renewable activities like PV/Solar. Our offshore business is amongst the top three players globally and we are currently constructing the world's first subsidy free offshore site. Our offshore portfolio consists at present of 2,0 GW installed capacity and 2,5 GW, which are under construction or in pre-construction. It is our clear ambition to continue and even accelerate our strong growth in the future and help Vattenfall succeed in its mission to make fossil free living possible within one generation.
What will you do?
You will report to the Head of Project Development Portfolio Support, who manages a diverse team of project managers and subject matter experts, who will contribute in the development phase of the project. The team will be your home base and also the place where we all can learn and develop from.
As Associate Project Manager - Offshore Development in the Project Development Portfolio Support team, you will join a multi-disciplinary team, have internal and external stakeholders from different domains (risk, valuation, HSE, technical project manager, product lines, controller, permit consent manager, project management officer etc.) and contribute towards the successful development of the offshore wind farm and thereby also the bid.
You will be responsible for the timely delivery of the project you are responsible of, according to the scope, timeline and budget. You will liaise with internal and external stakeholders for the benefit of the project, and take part in the project's need to progress through the project phases and following the Vattenfall governance.
Help defining a development strategy and deliver on scope, time and budget
Drive commercial and technical decision topics
Lead and be responsible for developing and implementing your project into the overall bid
Manage your plan up against the tender documentation and submit accordingly to pre-qualification
Manage a high level of information and sharing across the project team
Contribute in preparing decision material and presentations for Senior Management and Executive Group Management when required according to governance
Inspiring, motivating, and supporting the project team
Actively managing stakeholders and their expectations as well as project risks
Location
The work location can be in Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Hamburg in Germany or Stockholm in Sweden. Some travel should be expected.
Qualifications
For succeeding in the role, you are solution orientated with solid experience in offshore wind development projects
You are experienced in anticipating and balancing the needs of multiple stakeholders. You are action-oriented and consistently setting goals for yourself and taking on new opportunities and tough challenges with a sense of high energy and enthusiasm. You have an analytical mindset that allows you to make sense of complex and sometimes contradictory information to effectively solve problems, see future possibilities, and translate them into positive contributions for the project. You can manage and operate effectively even when things are not certain, or the way forward is not clear.
As our new Associate Project Manager - Offshore Development you have a passion for sustainability and project management. You have a structured way of working. You have excellent interpersonal skills, a "go-to" attitude and a team player, who actively engages people by asking, sharing, helping or asking for help.
Furthermore, you have:
Academic degree in economics, business administration, engineering or similar. Other educational backgrounds are welcome too
Minimum 3 years of relevant professional work experience within large international organizations, preferable offshore wind industry
Minimum 3 years of professional work experience in project management. Working knowledge from the offshore wind industry is considered an advantage
A caring and inclusive work-style and the ability to drive a collaborative working atmosphere
General understanding of the components of offshore wind assets including cost drivers and key risk and opportunities is an advantage
Excellent Communication skills in English both verbally and written
Additional Information
Our offer
Good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment, and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
We welcome your application in English and kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
