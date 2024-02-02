Associate Programme Officer - Sweden
Intern Inst For Democracy & Electoral Assistance
2024-02-02
Context
Responding to increasing challenges to democracy and a shrinking democratic space around the world, including in more established democracies, International IDEA's Democracy Assessment team through its Global State of Democracy (GSoD) Initiative (https://idea.int/gsod/gsod)
(established in 2016 as part of International IDEA's Global Programmes) seeks to contribute to the global debate on democracy and inform the development and implementation of strategies and policies that build, advance, and safeguard democracy worldwide.
The GSoD Initiative been organized around three primary knowledge products: (1) International IDEA's flagship Global State of Democracy Report, (2) an annually-updated data set on democratic quality called the GSoD Indices, and (3) a monthly-updated data project tracking democracy and human rights across 173 countries called the Democracy Tracker (https://idea.int/democracytracker/).
The Democracy Assessment team at International IDEA is now recruiting an Associate Programme Officer with strong research, analysis and writing skills to support these three knowledge products, and further contribute to the GSoD Initiative.
Duties and Responsibilities
Research and Analysis:
• Conducts substantive research and writing and supports the Africa and Western Asia programme officer(s) in DA with work related to Western Asia for the Democracy Tracker, the Global State of Democracy report, blogs, and thematic papers;
• Supports the development of visualizations for reports and other work products;
• Supports team members in the development of funding proposals (desk research for background context drafting and support with logistics of keeping Salesforce system updated).
Communications:
• Assists with creation of communications plans for specific outputs (PPI report, GSoD report, blogs etc;
• Supports the creation and management of content for social media platforms and reports;
• Supports the team's communication and outreach activities, through producing articles for the institutional website, social media, and newsletters.
Coordination:
• Supports the Programme Officer with set-up of the Africa and West Asia regional partnership network, including support in planning, logistics, communications, synthesis of findings and report drafting.
General Profile
• Requires in-depth knowledge, excellent skills and relevant experience in their field;
• Will contribute to assigned projects all along the project life cycle, i.e. from project design and funding to project assessment; will participate in meetings and discussions, assist with publications and review input from external providers;
• Will contribute to publications on the relevant subject;
• Can work with minimal guidance and supervision;
• Adds value to team-based activities in his/her unit; collaborates with other entities of the Institute;
• Acts as a model or mentor for less experienced colleagues, especially research assistants and interns;
• Follows internal procedures to ensure high standards of performance and compliance with Institutional guidelines;
• Acts in accordance with International IDEA's Core Values; Respect, Integrity and Professionalism;
• Integrates a gender and inclusion perspective in all activities.
Reporting line
Head of Programme, Democracy Assessment
Education and Experience
• University degree in Political Science, Law, or related field;
• Minimum three (3) years of experience working within the field of democracy, rule of law or governance support, including substantial internship(s);
• Experience conducting research and analysis, ideally including qualitative and quantitative methods;
• Experience designing/creating websites and working with social media, web-based blogs and digital marketing is an advantage;
• Experience working in intergovernmental organizations or international NGOs is an advantage;
• Field experience in Western Asia is an advantage.
• Excellent written and oral English is required; Ability to fluently read Arabic is required
Terms of Contract:
• Local Post.
• Temporary appointment until 15 March 2025
• Remuneration - SEK 34 643 (Net) per month
Please note as this is a local post, International IDEA will bear no costs relating to relocation of the selected candidate to the duty station. This position is open to those legally authorized to live and work in Sweden for the duration of the contract. International IDEA is not able to support work permit applications.
Applying for this position:
• Applications should be submitted online no later than 23:59 (CET) 16 February 2024.
• Please note that all applications must be made in English.
Selection Process:
• Evaluation of qualified candidates will include a written test assessment and up to two (2) interviews.
• Candidates selected to proceed to the next stage of the process will be contacted once all applications have been carefully reviewed.
• All candidates will be notified on the status of their application via email once the process has been finalized.
