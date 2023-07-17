Associate Program Manager
2023-07-17
Tasks / Responsibilities:
· Program responsibility for the realization of Automotive Programs as deputy to the program manager
• High sense of responsibility and work independently in the area of planning, controlling; esp. cost/budget controlling
• Active customer alignment with respect to schedules, deliveries and technical contents
• Participation and support during budget planning of programs and compilation of development requests
• Planning of samples and peripherals
• Technical steering for selected functional areas
• Regular meetings with OEM-customer for all aspects of technical status, program progress and product alignment
• Support transition from prototyping to production incl. Ramp-up
• Ensure transparent reporting towards customer and internally
• Maintenance support after Start of Production
Required Skills:
· University degree in Engineering (Electrical Engineering, Information Technology, Mechanical Engineering) or appropriate graduation
• Minimum 1-3 years' experience in project management
• Excellent skills in MS Office, MS Project. Knowledge of SAP is an advantage
• High sense of responsibility, can work independently in the area of planning, controlling; esp. cost/budget controlling
• Fundamental knowledge in terms of methodologies in project management especially w/r to planning and controlling
• Experience with electronic manufacturing a plus
• Fluent English. Swedish is a plus.
• Good communication skills and team work spirit
