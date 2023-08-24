Associate Product Manager
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
The role of Associate Product Manager (APM) in CAS Acquisition Conversational Commerce team supports the tactical work of product manager(s) by conducting market research, gathering quantitative product data, and analyzing customer research to enable product managers work more efficiently and strategically. The responsibilities include enhancing the product manager's work and supporting the product team in any capacity as an entry level product manager.
What you'll do
• Responsible for (sub)features or module as part of Conversational Commerce product and service, working as a partner to a PM or Senior PM.
• Works with customers to define/clarify features.
• Influences customers, other product teams, vendors and other partners.
• Works towards the current and next OKR cycle.
• Coordinates delivery of straightforward projects/KRs with the support of direction.
• Contributes to roadmap definitions within a product team and is able to identify and suggest trade-offs.
• Optimizes feature roadmap intake, improves metrics and facilitates reporting and data analysis.
• Voice of the customer for the owned features.
• Partners within the team and ensures positive relationships.
• Impacts customer experience, feature usability and success metrics for the product.
You and your skills
• Bachelor's or advanced degree in computer science, business management, marketing, or a related field.
• Proven experience in Product Management.
• Experience in gathering and interpreting qualitative product data and consumer feedback.
• Experience in machine learning and natural language processing.
• Ability to identify industry trends and competitor behavior.
• Great ability to identify improved product features and contribute to marketing strategies.
• Ability to maintain positive customer relations and provide product support.
• Competency in training internal departments on new product features.
