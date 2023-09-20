Associate Product Manager
2023-09-20
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
As an Associate Product Manager your goal is to create the best possible experience for the end users of Volvo Cars e-commerce platform. You will do this by working together with your engineering and UX team ensuring that we build a state-of-the-art backend for the e-commerce platform. You will also manage other stakeholders, such as content and pricing teams.
Your responsibilities include, but are not limited to, setting the product strategy, exploring new product features, roadmap prioritization, stakeholder communication, creating standard operating procedures, etc.
You and your skills
* Bachelor's degree or equivalent practical experience
* Strategic mindset
* Effective communicator
* High integrity and a bias for action
* Ability to analyze quantitatively, problem-solve, and scope business requirements
