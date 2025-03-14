Associate Procurement Manager within eHealth
Cambio Healthcare Systems AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Stockholm
2025-03-14
Cambio is one of the Nordics' leading suppliers in e-health with a comprehensive offering for the entire health and care chain. Our e-health solutions support healthcare professionals in their daily work and offer patients safer and more easily accessible care. We are proud to be an important part of Swedish health and social care. We are growing continuously and now have about 1100 employees in several countries.
The position
As an Associate Procurement Manager, your main goal will be to help source IT software, hardware, and other indirect categories that meet the company's needs while keeping costs, quality, delivery, and sustainability in mind. As part of your role, you will also have the opportunity to learn and develop negotiation skills, helping to secure the best deals for the company. You'll be working in a fast-changing tech environment, ensuring we make smart purchasing decisions that take advantage of the latest advancements. This is a great opportunity to grow in IT procurement,
Cambio is a company with employees from many countries, with many cultural backgrounds and creeds. We think that you share our belief that this diversity is a key building block in creating successful teams. Our culture is described through the words "Trust", "Care" and "Together" which permeateeverything we do.
About you
To succeed, you should be analytical, organized, and able to handle multiple tasks in a structured way. You have strong problem-solving skills and pay close attention to detail. With a proactive mindset, you enjoy taking initiative, learning new things, and developing your negotiation and critical thinking abilities.
You work confidently with data, gathering and analyzing information to support decision-making. Strong interpersonal skills and a team-oriented approach help you collaborate effectively, while your adaptability allows you to thrive in fast-paced environments.
At Cambio, we value a positive attitude and teamwork-even when the pace is high. If you're excited to start your journey in IT procurement and want to make a real impact in healthcare technology, we'd love to hear from you!
Requirements
Bachelor's degree in business administration, supply chain management, logistics or a related field.
IT procurement experience or Management Consultant within procurement area.
A basic understanding of contracts and agreements, with a willingness to develop legal knowledge
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and verbal.
Good planning and organizational skills.
It's a bonus if you
Exposure to contract handling or supplier management
Experience in negotiation
Experience in excel and familiarity with presenting in PowerPoint
Place of employment: Stockholm or Linköping
At Cambio we value a healthy work-life balance, and to encourage that we apply a hybrid working-model. Together with your team you decide which days you work at the office. On the remaining days you can work remotely from home, but you are always more than welcome to work at the office too.
Scope: Full time
Form of employment: Permanent employment, 6 months trial period
Other: As part of this recruitment process, we will use the evidence based test tool through our partner Alva Labs.
The position will have access to sensitive data, necessitating background checks on the final candidate. We screen the applications and hold interviews continuously so please send your application as soon as possible via the link.
We encourage and eagerly welcome all applications, but we will only consider candidates who are located and have the legal right to work inSweden.We will ask for verification during the process.
We look forward to receiving your application!
