Associate Principal Data Scientist - Pharmaceutical Development
Qrios AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-21
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Are you a motivated Data Scientist with a solid background in traditional data science techniques and a keen interest in deep learning? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you at AstraZeneca!
About the position
As an Associate Principal Data Scientist, you'll leverage your expertise to lead ground-breaking projects that revolutionize our drug development processes. Working within the Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) department, you will be instrumental in transforming molecules into innovative medical treatments. PT&D is at the forefront of developing breakthrough synthetic routes, drug formulations and delivery technologies to ensure our products meet the highest standards of efficacy, safety, and quality.
In this role, you will lead projects involving chemical property prediction and scientific knowledge discovery using machine learning and deep learning techniques. Your contributions will be vital in shaping our approach to drug development and advancing our mission to deliver life-changing medicines to patients.
The position will be based at our vibrant site in Gothenburg (Sweden) for one year.
Reponsibilities
• Develop methodologies for computational drug development using machine learning and deep learning techniques.
• Create visualizations to aid in the intuitive representation of graph data and to facilitate stakeholder engagement and interpretation of results.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams ensuring knowledge transfer to IT engineering teams for IT solution builds and deployment.
• Keep pace with industry advancements by reviewing academic papers and attending conferences. Publish findings in peer-reviewed journals and represent the company at scientific forums.
• Communicate technical concepts and results to technical and non-technical audiences.
Your profile
Essential for the role:
• Advanced degree in computer science, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning or related fields.
• Excellent coding skills in languages such as Python, R.
• Significant industrial experience in data science with a focus on machine learning and experience with ML frameworks like PyTorch, TensorFlow, or DGL.
• Significant hands-on industrial experience with applied machine learning domains such as deep learning, NLP, GenAI.
• Experience developing data science models and partnering with MLOps teams to productionise models
Desirable for the role:
• Contributions to open-source projects. If you meet these criteria, please highlight merged GitHub PRs in your application.
• Strong publication record in the field of AI.
• Experience delivering machine learning projects with applications in pharmaceutical development, chemical engineering or chemistry.
• Experience with one or more of the following applied machine learning domains such as transfer learning, federated learning, few/zero shot learning, meta learning, explainable AI.
About the Organisation
This is a consultant assignment at AstraZeneca in Göteborg for 1 year, starting in June 2026.
During the time you will be hired by QRIOS.
Please apply by registering your CV here on our website. Click on the "Ansök" button to the right. It is our recommendation that you register as much information as possible and that you attach a complete CV-document. Please check that your correct e-mail address is registered. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Qrios AB
(org.nr 556599-5999), https://qrios.se/
Drakegatan 6-10 (visa karta
)
412 50 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
Alma Foric alma.foric@qrios.se 073-850 49 73 Jobbnummer
9868227