Associate Principal AI Data Scientist
2025-08-14
Are you a driven Data Scientist with a robust foundation in traditional data science methods and a passion for Agentic AI, and human-in-the-loop (HITL) multi-agent systems? If so, an exciting opportunity awaits you at AstraZeneca!
We are looking for Associate Principal AI Data Scientists eager to utilize their expertise in these advanced technologies to revolutionise our drug development processes. In the Pharmaceutical Technology and Development (PT&D) department, you will be a key player in transforming molecules into groundbreaking medical treatments. PT&D leads the charge in developing cutting-edge synthetic routes, drug formulations and delivery technologies, ensuring our products are effective, safe, and of the highest quality.
Your role involves contributing data science expertise into cross functional global pharmaceutical development projects in support of transforming the way we deliver medicines to patients. You'll play a pivotal role in shaping our AI strategy and driving the co-development of sophisticated HITL multi-agent systems.
This is an individual contributor role and will be based at our dynamic sites in Gothenburg (Sweden) or Macclesfield (UK).
Accountabilities:
*
Drive innovation in agentic AI, multi-agent systems, and digital twins, exploring new methodologies and applications.
*
Design, implement, and optimize algorithms for autonomous decision-making, coordination, and policy learning among agents and digital twins.
*
Evaluate agent performance in the context of decision making, collaboration, competition, uncertainty.
*
Drive machine learning initiatives focused on applications within drug development projects.
*
Collaborate with cross-functional teams ensuring knowledge transfer to IT engineering teams for IT solution builds and deployment.
*
Keep pace with industry advancements by reviewing academic papers and attending conferences. Publish findings in peer-reviewed journals and represent the company at scientific forums.
*
Communicate technical concepts and results to technical and non-technical audiences.
Essential skills/Experience:
*
Advanced degree in computer science, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning or related fields.
*
Excellent coding skills in languages such as Python, R.
*
Hands-on industrial experience designing multi-agent patterns, digital twins and experience with agentic AI design patterns, reinforcement learning.
*
Extensive industrial experience with AI and ML frameworks like TensorFlow, PyTorch,
*
Hands-on experience with GenAI orchestration frameworks such as LangGraph, CrewAI.
*
Hands-on industrial experience with applied machine learning domains such as deep learning, causal machine learning, transfer learning.
Desirable skills/experience:
*
Contributions to open-source projects. If you meet these criteria, please highlight merged GitHub PRs in your application.
*
Strong publication record in the field of AI.
*
Experience designing multi-agent systems in the pharmaceutical sector.
*
Experience delivering machine learning projects with applications in pharmaceutical development, chemical engineering or chemistry.
*
Experience with one or more of the following applied machine learning domains such as federated learning, few/zero shot learning, meta learning, explainable AI.
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office. But that doesn't mean we're not flexible. We balance the expectation of being in the office while respecting individual flexibility. Join us in our unique and ambitious world.
AstraZeneca is a place where change is embraced, and new solutions are trialled with patients and business in mind. Here, technology is a key lever for delivering medicines quickly, affordably, and sustainably. Our diverse workforce is united by curiosity, sharing learnings to scale fast. Be part of a digitally-enabled environment that impacts all parts of the business-from robotic process automation to machine learning for quality batches-while contributing to society and the planet.
Ready to make a difference? Apply now to join our team!
Welcome with your application no later than August 28th 2025.
Competitive salary and benefits package on offer.
Opening date: August 14th, 2025
