Associate Operations
2025-04-29
Om jobbet
About Khaki Transport
We are a well-established logistics company with operations in multiple cities of Sweden. Our main office is in Gothenburg, Sweden. We started in 2022 and worked hard to build a strong reputation as an efficient logistics partner with Instabee and Airmee. Now we are expanding our work in Gothenburg and Malmö and are therefore looking for an Associate Operations for our team.
About the role
As an Associate Operations in Khaki Transport, you will have responsibility of all the operations happening at the terminal including responsibility of vehicles and staff. You will be responsible of all the staff that is working on the terminal in sorting and delivering packages. The position is both practical and planning-oriented to ensure that the terminal functions in the best way possible.
We are offering a two-year employment contract with the possibility of extension.
Your duties may include:
Responsible for the staff, holding performance reviews and skills development.
Scheduling and planning staffing.
Responsibility of all vehicles.
Ensure that all goods and vehicles arrive and leave on time.
Make an organized work flow and find ways to improve quality.
Managing problems and issues related to staff and vehicles.
Support other functions that the business requires.
Who we are looking for
We believe that as an Associate Operations you like to solve problems and have the ability to motivate the team around you. As a person you are strongly independent and able to take your own decisions. You are curious to learn new things, are clear and are able to adjust and cope with the changing environments. You are stress tolerant and can handle extreme work load effectively. You are persistent and create order even when there is a lot to do.
We would like you to have:
Previous experience of working with people as a leader or manager.
Be able to communicate yourself in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is a merit.
Flexible to cope with high work load during winters.
Have ability to prioritize tasks with necessity.
Application
Send your application and CV to Khaki05@gmail.com
.
Welcome with your application - we look forward to hearing from you.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-15
E-post: khaki05@gmail.com Omfattning
Khaki Transport AB
(org.nr 559386-9711)
Lillhagsvägen 50 (visa karta
)
422 49 HISINGS BACKA Jobbnummer
9310615