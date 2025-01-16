Associate Manufacturing Scientist Upstream
2025-01-16
BioInvent 's activity spans all aspects of drug development, from discovery, preclinical and translational research, to manufacturing and clinical development.
Together we are creating the exciting future of BioInvent, and we welcome you to be part of it - as our
Associate Manufacturing Scientist Upstream
We are looking for an Associate Manufacturing Scientist for our Process Development & Production Support (PDPS) team. The PDPS team are responsible for developing robust manufacturing processes and the transfer of these processes to the GMP manufacturing. The PDPS team work closely together with our GMP manufacturing team. Among others, your key responsibilities will be:
• Plan, coordinate and execute upstream process development, process optimization and process scale up activities
• Draft and revise documents such as protocols, methods, and technical plans and reports
• Support preparing regulatory submissions
• Identify, recommend, and implement emerging practices related to upstream process development and cell line development
• Interact with main stakeholders
• Support cGMP production
To succeed in this role, we believe that you have a M.Sc. in Molecular or Cellular Biology, Biotechnology or a closely related discipline.
You are fluent in spoken and written English and spoken Swedish would be an advantage.
Personal profile:
• Strong attention to detail, excellent communication skills and collaborative mindset
• Ability to adapt to rapid changes in project priorities
• Ability to learn new techniques, perform multiple tasks simultaneously, keep and accurate records
Other preferred qualifications are:
• Working in controlled aseptic environment
• Hands-on experience with mammalian cell culture techniques
• Familiarity with cGMP regulations and quality standards
We are looking for a driven, structured, self-motivated, quality conscious and responsible person, who easily collaborates and communicates with others, both verbally and in writing. You have excellent problem-solving skills, and you enjoy creating efficient working methods and contributing with your experience to ensure continuous improvements.
The position is a full-time position based in Lund, Sweden and is currently a temporary position (until year end 2025) with possibilities for permanent employment. The working hours are mainly daytime, but the service will to some extent also be associated with certain on-call work during weekends or evenings.
BioInvent is in a unique situation with great potential to change the future. If this is your profile and you would like to contribute to changing the way cancer is treated today, you are welcome to apply for the position, we want to hear from you!
Please send us your application, personal letter and CV and tell us why you are the right person for this position, by the latest the 10th of February 2025. Interviews will be held continuously which means the positions can be filled before the deadline. Så ansöker du
