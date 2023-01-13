Associate Manager 3PL Operations - Tesla Distribution Center, Stockholm
2023-01-13
As the Associate Manager for our new Distribution Center in Stockholm, you are a part of starting up the 3PL operations from scratch. You will collaborate with the Norwegian team while you build your own local team from the ground up. Being responsible for 3PL performance, you have direct impact on the success of our service organization in Sweden and Finland.
We expect you to be passionate about supply chain and driving improvement. The role offers great opportunity to challenge your analytical mindset, to be proactive and seek innovative solutions.
What You'll Do
Ensure performance: Working with our 3PL you ensure performance within the Distribution Center. This includes delivering on KPIs in receiving, fulfilling, quality, inventory, and cost. You are onsite and hands-on, continuously working with our 3PL to guarantee that commitments are fulfilled
Monitor and report: You provide forecasts on cost and operational developments, as well as monitoring invoicing and payment. You spot risks proactively and in the case of functional and process failures, you quickly escalate and take part in resolving issues
Drive improvement: Being both analytical and innovative, you drive and champion continuous improvement on performance standards and reduction of costs. You inspire change and collaborate with your team to improve and develop SOPs, KPIs, operations and service levels.
Collaborate: In the role you have a wide internal and external network. You act as main point of contact towards our 3PL, as well as partnering closely with our Norwegian team, Tilburg Global DC and logistics team. You collaborate extensively with stakeholders within our Swedish and Finnish Service teams.
Lead your team: You will build your team of 1 - 3 direct reports from the ground up, whom you lead, develop and manage.
What You'll Bring
3 years' experience within Supply Chain, Logistics or Warehouse management
Educational background within Supply Chain, Logistics or Business administration (valuable, not a strict requirement)
Experience as a people leader, having managed a smaller team of direct reports
Proven ability to lead and engage people through and beyond change
Strong stakeholder management skills, working with international stakeholders in a global operating environment
Pragmatic and able to think outside the box in terms of processes and solutions
Lean-thinking and continuous improvement approach
Experience and analytical insight in WHS operations, performance standards & cost management
Good knowledge of global warehouse and supply chain processes
Ability to communicate effectively and respectfully
High proficiency in English
