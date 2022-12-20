Associate Manager - Client Services - Manufacturing Domain
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2022-12-20
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
Market Development:
The Associate Manager - Client Services will perform competitive analysis for the segment for his account portfolio(s) - primary focus. S/He will work with other ADS' for their analyses for a unified view across the segment for existing account portfolios. S/He will work with UPAM team for sector-specific competitor analysis (from outside sources) in order to leverage Infosys' first-hand experience against competitors and get a "ground assessment"; and to complement the corporate/unit-driven competitor analysis from Market Research which can bring in the perspective of accounts that are not yet customers for Infosys.
S/He will proactively identify the prospects within the client organization or clients within the same industry in order to enhance the market share.
Customer Prospecting:
The Associate Manager - Client Services will provide client introductions and account context to help HBU G/EM's efforts in his account portfolio(s) in order to open diverse service-lines (HBUs) in his account in order to increase HBU footprint in the account.
S/He will lead the Domain Solutions selling, Cross selling, new products, Intellectual Property selling.
Opportunity Identification and Qualification:
The Associate Manager - Client Services will provide analysis and ground intelligence regarding opportunities (including proactive opportunities) in his account portfolio(s) to the IBU EM in order to engage with the client early and strategically.
Proposal Development:
The Associate Manager - Client Services will be responsible for Preparation of Proposal and SoWs for his portfolio(s) through coordinating with different stakeholders such as Procurement, Legal and with multiple units working on the proposal. S/He will perform quantitative analysis to arrive at the win-price recommended including HBU-split; including relevant competitor analysis in order to demonstrate business value to the client(s) in his portfolio(s) and maintain price premium.
Proposal negotiation and Closure:
The Associate Manager - Client Services will form "customer map" of named customers with potential/articulated objections to Infosys and recommend action, provide supporting data/analyses needed during negotiation. S/He will coordinate and take meeting notes in internal discussions with management for negotiation approach/approvals etc. in order to articulate business value and win the deal at the right price premium. S/He will Negotiate with Client Executes on the SoW with a combined value of 1-2 million dollar for his portfolio(s).
Contracting and MSA:
S/He will support the EM (learn on the job) by providing a business-led view on items of contract negotiations E.g. which clauses could prove difficult for the team on the ground to implement, what do our competitors usually allow in contracting, relevant information about the lead negotiators from the client (e.g. " This negotiator comes from Walmart and so we can expect similar techniques/mindset in negotiating with suppliers"), etc. in order to understand Infosys' position on such matters. S/H will also lead negotiations for proposals regarding his own portfolio(s), with review and support from the EM as needed. S/He will have authority to make decisions on the deal through appropriate discounts.
Account Mining:
The Associate Manager - Client Services will identify the right contacts in the client organization; secure meeting with the clients concerned; set appropriate agenda (client context and pain points, industry / competitive context, Infosys value propositions). S/He will anchor meetings and close any opportunities generated.
Within Infosys / partners s/he will check for active participation from HBUs / Partners concerned; provide account context (includes topics to avoid), suggest roles and responsibilities for ongoing client interactions; first-review of meeting materials in order to grow the account by positioning Infosys strategically and as an existing trusted partner. S/He will identify and pursue opportunities with different departments/buyers in his portfolio(s) within client organization in order to expand the Infosys footprint.
Account Operations:
The Associate Manager - Client Services will follow up with the client to sign SOWs and uploads to OMS; follow up with client to release undisputed payments (AR). S/He will identify the right list of clients for CSAT and follow up with client if necessary for CSAT and ELF; in order to minimize revenue leakage for services delivered and enhance client satisfaction.
Relationship Management:
The Associate Manager - Client Services will resolve customer complaints about project executions across IBU delivery and HBUs, as well as negotiate on MSA and SOWs - will involve the EM as necessary in case the impact can be at Engagement-level. S/He will Set up meetings and set the right expectations; will recommend public engagements / conferences / Infosys events that the client and Infosys can jointly benefit from; get the clients to participates in events and conferences of mutual benefit; set up periodic reviews with important customer stakeholders per the pre-agreed format, expectation setting with individual clients (who can be influenced) before the Account relationship review document is presented formally, publishing of action items and tracking to closure. S/He will Collaborate with Delivery management (HBU & IBU delivery), HBU EMs, Finance/ Legal and IBU Leadership to resolve escalations for his portfolio(s). S/He will prepare executive briefing documents for Infosys executives and G/EM, suggests the high level messages that resonate with account context; identifies the right speakers/ hosts at the conferences with whom the client can connect/ address the audience; incorporates internal feedback on the relationship review document to be presented, allocate roles to Infosys participants in the review and track action items to closure in order to position Infosys as a trusted, easy partner to do business with for which the client can increase its spend and be prepared to pay an acceptable price premium. S/He independently leads portfolio(s) for the customer and engages with different buyers in the customer portfolio(s) in order to get mind-share to gain market-share from the customer. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-10
E-post: vinita.dixit01@infosys.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040) Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
7275853