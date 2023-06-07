Associate Director, Tax
2023-06-07
At AstraZeneca, we turn ideas into life-changing medicines. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together with the utmost integrity to make the impossible a reality. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and collaboration. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development!
We now have a compelling opportunity within our Tax department for an experienced Tax Professional to join us. We believe that you are a qualified accountant with extensive experience from working with tax issues or a tax lawyer with a very good understanding of tax accounting. This is a great opportunity to practice your skills in a global leading pharmaceutical company.
You will report to the Sweden Tax Director and be operationally responsible for all aspects of the Swedish compliance processes with regard to direct taxes. This is a multi-layered role including leading the inhouse team in the quarterly tax reporting processes and managing the Swedish tax return processes together with a 3rd party service provider.
The position is based at our modern manufacturing plant in Södertälje where the Swedish tax team currently is located but it may in the future be possible to also work a few days a week from AstraZeneca's new office in Solna. Although we are an office based company AstraZeneca do offer some flexibility to ensure good work life balance.
We rely on you to
* Responsibility for managing the Swedish direct tax return processes together with a 3rd party service provider (co-sourcing model), including tax technical judgements as required. Review of tax return workings to ensure that material risks are identified and addressed.
* Responsibility for tax accounting and the quarterly reporting of the Swedish units under IFRS as well as Swedish GAAP, incl. ensuring that the Sarbanes-Oxley processes are complied with.
* Liaise with various tax and accounting departments within Sweden, UK and the US to ensure accurate and timely delivery of information required for the tax computations and tax return work.
* Responsibility for Swedish cash tax management and forecasting.
* Tax audit and tax litigation support including preparation of responses to Tax Authority queries.
* Review of international as well as domestic tax law and regulation for the purpose to provide tax advice and to assess how legislative developments impact the Swedish reporting units.
* Support to Global Business partners and other parts of Global Finance on material tax issues.
* Line manager responsibilities for two team members.
Knowledge, Skills and Experience
* Qualified accountant or tax lawyer (University Law or Economic degree, Chartered Accountant or equivalent) with at least 6 years of relevant financial experience in a corporate or professional environment. They may also hold specific tax or business qualifications (e.g. LL.M, MBA).
* Strong understanding of Swedish GAAP and IFRS tax accounting together with disclosure requirements. SAP experience is a merit.
* Ability to manage and progress numerous actions in a coordinated and organised manner meeting deadlines.
* Proven track record of delivery and execution.
* Experience from successfully leading people, either in a line manager or project manager position.
* Excellent written and verbal communication skills in both Swedish and English.
* Strong analytical and research skills, and ability to utilize IT effectively
* As a person you are positive, driven, responsible, structured and have a strong ability to work independently, while being a team player.
Key relationships include:
* Global Tax Team in UK, Sweden and the US
* Group Finance Reporting Team and the Global Finance Services Team
* Key functional finance staff across the AZ global organisation including R&D, Operations, Global Commercial organisation
* Key non-finance business contacts e.g. Legal
Join us at the tax department and take your career to the next level! Apply today!
We welcome your application by June 18 at the latest.
