Associate Director, Global Project Management
AstraZeneca AB / Biomedicinjobb / Göteborg Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Göteborg
2023-09-29
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AstraZeneca AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Södertälje
, Solna
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Make a positive impact, in a team where it means more. Be part of shaping how we discover and develop medicines.
At AstraZeneca, we turn ideas into life-changing medicines. We commit to those areas where we believe we can really change the course of medicine and bring big new ideas to life. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together with the utmost integrity to make the impossible a reality. There's no better place to make a difference to medicine, patients and society. An inclusive culture that champions diversity and teamwork. Always committed to lifelong learning, growth and development!
Our Global Portfolio and Project Management Organisation (GPPM) has a significant role to play in advancing our pipeline and delivering Growth Through Innovation. This by closely partnering with Research & Development (R&D) and business leaders to support decision-making, resource allocation, project management, and governance across our combined Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals portfolio
Our team lives by a clear vision: Working together to optimize projects and our portfolio. This position is a phenomenal career opportunity for you who are highly motivated and have a desire to gain broader understanding of drug development and project management within AstraZeneca.
This position plays a critical and visible role in successfully delivering innovative medicines through the drug development process to patients.
The position can be located in Gothenburg, Sweden or at our site in Gaithersburg, US.
What you 'll do
You will be a key member of the Global GPPM team, using your excellent organizational and interpersonal skills to enable our global, cross functional drug project teams to operate optimally. As the Associate Director Global Project Manager (GPM) you are working in close partnership with the Global Project Leader, who has the scientific lead and accountability for the project. By being a core member of the early-stage Global Project Teams (GPT) in the Respiratory & Immunology therapy area, you will be working in a dynamic and inspiring cross functional environment to facilitate decision-making, project planning, execution and control.
The GPM drives efficient operation of early-stage cross functional project teams. This includes ensuring that overall team deliverables, budgets, schedules and performance standards are realistically set, governance approved and attained, and that the project effectively fulfils all business reporting requirements. As the project management expert you will manage and control cross functional project plans and budgets, risks, stakeholders and communication according to company and project management best practices.
You will be fostering an efficient team environment and together with the Global Project Leader build a cohesive, high performing team. The GPM focuses the team on the right activities at the right time, pointing them to deliver on the integrated project plan and ensuring successful issue resolution and decision making. You will contribute to creating an environment where successful teams can meet ambitious business demands.
As a GPM you will provide input into the project strategy through expertise in project management, execution and key internal processes. You will integrate and provide information to both the project team and governance bodies that allows efficient decision making, including facilitating the project teams towards effective governance interactions and decisions. We rely on you to seek opportunities to drive positive change and remove barriers within and outside the team, champion company and project management best practices and use your business knowledge to drive cross functional and cross-project learnings.
Skills and Experience
Required
* Bachelor's degree in a scientific or technical drug development subject, or requisite drug development experience
* Project Management experience with successful track record of establishing effective team operations and delivering projects within agreed time, quality and cost.
* Ability to create an effective, efficient team environment to build a high performing team
* Demonstrated stakeholder management skills, including ability to work effectively with senior stakeholders
* Experience with project management tools and processes
* Strong information management skills including use of tools such as SharePoint, Microsoft Teams and OneNote
Desirable
* Advanced degree in a scientific discipline and/or MBA
* In-depth knowledge of drug development
* Project Management (PMP) Certification
* Experience with advanced project management tools, such as Planisware/PLANIT
* Respiratory and Immunology therapy area knowledge
Join us in our efforts to bring innovative medicines to patients globally.
So, what's next!
We welcome your application by October 15 at the latest. We will be reviewing applications continuously.
Where can I find out more?
Our Social Media, Follow AstraZeneca on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/1603/ Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-181210". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Astrazeneca AB
(org.nr 556011-7482) Arbetsplats
AstraZeneca Kontakt
AstraZeneca hanna.strandberg@astrazeneca.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där AstraZeneca AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8153471