Associate Consultant - Network Engineer
Hcl Technologies Sweden AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Göteborg
2023-07-27
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
, Skövde
, Helsingborg
, Linköping
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for an experienced Network Engineer. You should be specialized in LAN/WLAN Campus and Factory environments and have experience from other areas within Network Domain.
Job description
As a LAN Office/Factory Technician, your talent for understanding Network and Security infrastructure and our customers need will be invaluable.
You will work together with your colleagues over the globe in a virtual Network Operation Team.
• Knowledge and experience of LAN/WLAN environment both in Office and Factory environment.
• Good knowledge in CISCO Hardware, VSS, IOS, Cat-OS, NX-OS
• Cisco WAN - SME - CCIE (R&S)
• Experience in Troubleshooting WLC/Flex connect issues. *Knowledge of products and protocols
Strong Switching knowledge, routing Access List, VLAN, Good MPLS understanding,
VTP/STP , HSRP.
• Proficiency in the following technologies TCP/IP,
• Routing Protocols (OSPF, RIP, EIGRP, BGP), QoS ,IPsec
• Ability to resolve problems, figure out root cause, and deliver known solutions.
• Troubleshooting experience using wireshark, or other protocol analyzer.
• Experience in the following products / solutions Cisco IOS IOS-XE/XR
• Having experience in deploying SD-WAN solutions.
Education and / or Experience Recommended
• Bachelor's degree in IT or similar work experience
• Broad IT knowledge
• Experience in working in a global network organization
• CCNP certificate in Routing & Switching
• CCNP certificate in Wireless
• Customer oriented, service minded and result driven
• Analytic skills and ability to prioritize
• Excellent social and interpersonal skills
• Goal and result oriented with an open and positive attitude
• Continuous personal development
* Able to work on call (24/7) according to schedule
* Work onsite for 5 days a week.
