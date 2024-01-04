Associate Automation Engineer
2024-01-04
Northvolt has an exciting job possibility for an engineer specialized in the field of Automation.
You will be contributing in your area to building one of the first European battery factories which will play an important role in the design and development of the large-scale battery factories, which will help the transformation to a carbon-free society.
You will be part of the engineering team improving and maintaining the factory automation system.
You will be working intimately with the design team to design and implement a highly automated production process. You will also be working intimately with the Software Engineering Team, responsible for the higher-level systems such as MES, ERP and PLM. The production environment has very high demands on cleanness, up-time to reach the set quality level, production efficiency and traceability. It will require a combination of proven technologies and the design of new innovative solutions. We will work with the best solution providers globally.
In general, you have a long experience in the field and have been driving large, innovative and challenging automation projects with very high demand on accuracy and scale.
Specifically, you have a deep understanding and hands-on experience in integrating very diverse, complex, equipment into higher automation layers developing some of the most advanced control systems in the world. You work symbiotically with the Plant Design and Manufacturing Engineering teams, translating their inputs into crisp specifications and orchestrating the execution in an ecosystem of external suppliers and their own developers.
Key Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
Develop, maintain and implement the automation system in the factory.
Commissioning of new equipment
Fault finding as part of the maintenance procedure
Work together with the Industrial Automation System Design team to test and verify upgrades and test applications.
Identify and interact with key automation solution suppliers
Be part of the team that will give our operations team the tools to run the most advanced and efficient production factory in the world.
Author and review Engineering Design Documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, Logic diagrams, Test Cases, Test Records)
Implement, test and commission systems in the aforementioned technologies
Participate in R&D activities for piloting of new technologies and their suitability to production environments
Participate in education and knowledge transfer workshops
Cost estimations for projects and change requests. Provide input for quoting and planning works
Code review and test of other's work as well as improving and defining code review practices
Participate in and contribute towards design forums and improvement meetings for technical improvement and optimization of software processes
Apply with CV and cover letter or your complete LinkedIn profile.
Junior/Mid-Level/Senior opportunities available.
Full time employment, fixed salary.
Application and CV must be submitted in English.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience
Degree in Electronic/Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Computing, Software Engineering or similar.
Experience within Industrial Automation in process-driven industries such as: Mining, Paper Mill, Semiconductors, Fine Chemicals, Pharma, Food etc
Experience with sensors and instrumentation
Experience with PLC/SCADA, especially Siemens, Beckhoff, and ABB 800xA.
Experience in OPC connectivity and MES interfaces
Experience in writing technical documentation (Requirement specifications, Functional design, UML, Test Cases, Test Records)
Passionate by solving complex problems with technology in a simple yet innovative way
Track-record of successful implementation of advanced automation systems in relevant industries
Development of control system architecture
Design, implement and testing of PLC code delivering desired system functionality.
Good experience working with servo drives and motion technology
Must have worked in multi-cultural environment
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-31
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Northvolt Ett AB
SKELLEFTEÅ
