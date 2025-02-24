Assoc Princ Scientist Bioscience
Assoc. Princ. Scientist Bioscience - AstraZeneca - Gothenburg - 12-month consultancy assignment
We are now recruiting an Assoc. Princ. Scientist Bioscience with knowledge of in vivo experimental biology to join the Bioscience Renal in vivo team within the Early Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolism (CVRM) therapeutic area. The position is located at AstraZeneca's dynamic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden.
As Assoc. Princ. Scientist with the Bioscience department at AstraZeneca, you will be part of a vibrant team that focusses on finding new treatment options for patients with renal disease. In the in vivo team we work with various pre-clinical models and different drug modalities. You will take part in in-vivo deliveries to drive the renal pipeline. At AstraZeneca, you will work together with experts from different functions and be part of project teams.
What you'll do:
• Independently design, plan and perform high-quality in vivo experiments in preclinical models of renal disease
• Identify and implement new models/assays relevant for the renal disease area
• Analyse fluids for biomarker quantification
• Perform conceptual interpretation and presentation of generated data
• Act as Bioscience representative in assigned projects
• Potentially act as new Target Champion, ie proactively identify and develop new target ideas into projects
• Deliver data, presentations, reports and regulatory documents
• Show scientific leadership in areas associated with the role - renal pathology and pathophysiology - by presenting data internally in key forums
• Ensure that your own work and work with others is performed according to appropriate safety, health and environment (SHE), quality and compliance standards, e.g. General Laboratory Standard (GLS)
Essential for the role:
• PhD in biology, physiology, pathology or medicine or other relevant areas
• Extensive hands-on experience of running in vivo experiments in rodents with experience in renal models
• Educated and certified for in vivo experimentation
• Proven publication record
• Strong oral and written communication skills. English is essential, Swedish is appreciated but is not a requirement.
Desirable for the role:
• Flexibility & independence
• Experience working with preclinical contract research organisations
• Expertise in renal physiology and/or pathology
• Experience from the Pharmaceutical industry
Why AstraZeneca?
Here we are committed to making a difference. We have built our business around our passion for science. Now we are fusing data and technology with the latest scientific innovations to achieve the next wave of breakthroughs.
What you need to do now
If you're interested in this role, click 'apply now' to forward an up-to-date copy of your CV, or call us now.
If this job isn't quite right for you, but you are looking for a new position, please contact us for a confidential discussion on your career. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06
E-post: Hays.25627.3101@haysse.aplitrak.com
Linnea Killander linnea.killander1@hays.com +46 8 588 043 00
