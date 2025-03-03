Assisterande Campchef / Assistant Camp Manager
Aurora Safari Camp was established in 2013 as the world's first Arctic winter "glamping" experience, taking inspiration from smaller, hidden bush-camp models in Kenya and adjusting it for the unpredictable weather, climate and conditions in Northern Sweden.
The Aurora Safaris ethos places guests at the centre, and pays great attention to individual preferences to ensure that everyone has a comfortable and memorable stay. It's important that all guests feel at home from the moment they arrive, through a personal approach to hosting.
We are now seeking an Assistant Camp Manager who is versatile and ready to take on a variety of roles at our campsite.
Responsibilities:
Cooking & Meal Preparation Prepare and cook meals for guests.
Guiding Serve as a guide for our various safari experiences.
Cleaning & Maintenance Ensure the camp is clean and well-maintained, including tents, common areas, and facilities.
Guest Service Provide friendly and personal service to guests, ensuring their stay is comfortable and memorable.
Teamwork & Leadership Work closely with the camp manager and other team members to ensure smooth camp operations.
