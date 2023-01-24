Assistant Professor in Bionics
2023-01-24
Are you interested in seeing your research efforts materialize and have a positive impact on people's lives? This position will provide you with unique opportunities to clinically implement cutting-edge research on bionic medicine in a multi-disciplinary and international environment! We have taken invasive and non-invasive medical technologies and treatments from an idea to clinical implementation. We offer an exciting environment for highly skilled and motivated scientists, engineers, and clinicians to work together to develop and clinically implement technologies to restore function after sensorimotor impairment, and thus improve patients' quality of life.
Information about the research
The Bionics Unit at the Division of Systems and Control at the Department of Electrical Engineering was created in 2020 to conduct research on bionics and neurorehabilitation. This position aims to strengthen this new research area at Chalmers, as well as to support the collaboration with Sahlgrenska University Hospital and the University of Gothenburg via the Center for Bionics and Pain Research (CPBR).
Our team developed the first prosthetic limb connected to the user's nerves, muscles, and skeleton. This new concept of highly integrated human-machine interfaces allows for reliable and long-term stable neural control of bionic limbs with sensory feedback used independently in daily life. The technologies developed in our group provide unique opportunities to research motor volition and artificially induced somatosensory feedback outside the confinement of research environments. In addition, we are now exploring wireless communication interfaces and the application of these technologies along with surgical reconstruction techniques.
In this position, you will have a key role in our mission of restoring function after sensorimotor impairments beyond amputations, such as in the case of nerve injuries and stroke. The position is of great importance for the growth of the Center for Bionics and Pain Research. Our mission at CBPR is to develop and clinically implement technologies to eliminate disability and pain due to sensorimotor impairment. CBPR is a multidisciplinary engineering and medical collaboration between Chalmers University of Technology, Sahlgrenska University Hospital, and Sahlgrenska Academy at the University of Gothenburg, all in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Major responsibilities
The appointment as Assistant Professor is a four-year, entry-level, faculty position with tenure track, whereby you will acquire both pedagogical and research qualifications. An Assistant Professor is expected to improve their ability to formulate and solve scientific problems, to publish scientific articles, and to develop their skills in teaching and supervision, by means of both practical training and independent study. The aim is to achieve the level of Associate Professor within four years and, if successful, you will be offered a permanent faculty position at Chalmers.
Your main responsibilities will be to:
• Lead research projects in collaboration with medical and engineering partners nationally and internally
• Establish new research projects within the field of bionic medicine
• Secure the publication and communication of the research outcomes
• Secure funding
• Teach relevant subjects
• Supervise graduate and undergraduate students.
Contract terms
Full time temporary employment with tenure track.
Qualifications
* A doctoral degree in Electrical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering or similar fields relevant to Neuroprosthetics, Neural Engineering, Biomechatronics or BioRobotics, not older than 7 years prior to the application deadline. Exceptions can be made for longer periods of documented leave-of-absence resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
• Post-doctoral appointment or the equivalent. It is a merit if performed at a university, institute or organization other than where the candidate carried out the PhD studies.
• Conducted research resulting in publications in leading journals of your field of research and presentations at leading conferences.
• Demonstrated ability to engage in national and international collaborations.
• Demonstrated pedagogical competence (e.g. through the preparation of own teaching material, experience of teaching or course evaluations).
• Experience in applying for research funding. Demonstrated ability to attract research funding, and experience of supervision on Master and PhD level are considered to be strong merits.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree.
For a full decription of the qualification requirements for an Assistant professor position at Chalmers, please consult our Appointment regulations, Chapter 6.4.
The position requires sound verbal and written communication skills in English. If Swedish is not your native language, Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
To apply, please go to: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/Working-at-Chalmers/Vacancies/Pages/default.aspx?rmpage=job&rmjob=11210
Please use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline: 31 January, 2023
For questions, please contact:
Professor Max Ortiz Catalanmaxo@chalmers.se
