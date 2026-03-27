Assistant Professor - Advancing nanoscience and nanotechnologies
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-03-27
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The world requires outstanding technical universities to address the multifaceted global challenges that we face today. Chalmers University of Technology is on an ambitious path to expand the frontiers of science and technology to meet those challenges.
As part of this ambition, Chalmers seeks curious, creative and highly promising individuals to join us as tenure-track Assistant Professors. We are looking for candidates with the potential to establish internationally recognised research programs and who seek scientific freedom to pursue ambitious research agendas.
The position is a five-year tenure-track appointment with a competitive start-up package including funding for personnel, equipment, and operational costs. You will also get relocation support, mentoring, and leadership training to support your development as an independent research leader and educator. Through Chalmers' cross-departmental Areas of Advance, you will have opportunities to build collaborations and networks both within the university and with leading industrial and societal partners.
You are invited to apply and share your research vision and plans to achieve your goals. At Chalmers, we value an inclusive and respectful academic culture and welcome applications from individuals of all genders, backgrounds, and identities.
The applications will be reviewed during May - August, and interviews are planned for mid-September to mid-October 2026. Starting date is flexible but preferably not later than the first half of 2027.
Find more information about these positions here: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/assistant-professor-positions/
Advancing nanoscience and nanotechnologies
Nanoscience and nanotechnology explore physical, chemical and biological phenomena that emerge at the nanoscale and enable the development of new materials, devices and technologies. By understanding and controlling matter at these scales, researchers contribute to solutions for major societal challenges, including sustainable energy systems, improved healthcare and advanced information technologies.
Chalmers will recruit one Assistant Professor within Nanoscience. The successful candidate is expected to contribute to research and education in nanoscience and nanotechnology, and to strengthen our interdisciplinary research environment while adding distinctive new perspectives.
Research and education in nanoscience at Chalmers span a broad range of topics, including nanomaterials, energy and sustainability, health applications, information technologies and quantum technologies. Our research addresses both fundamental scientific questions and application-driven challenges, combining advances in physics, chemistry, life sciences and engineering.
Within and across these areas, we develop new materials, devices and analytical methods that enable technological innovation and deeper understanding of nanoscale phenomena.
Nanoscience at Chalmers is a national strategic research area and an internationally visible research environment with strong connections to both fundamental research and industrial applications. The research community includes more than 70 research leaders primarily located at the departments of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Physics and Astronomy, Microtechnology and Nanoscience, and Life Sciences. Researchers benefit from access to world-class research infrastructure, including one of Europe's largest cleanroom laboratories for advanced nanofabrication, state-of-the-art facilities for nanoscale materials characterisation and mass spectrometry, as well as advanced computational resources through the Chalmers e-commons infrastructure. Chalmers also hosts several internationally recognised research centres such as the 2D-TECH Centre, the Graphene Centre, the Competence Centre for Catalysis (KCK), the Wallenberg Centre for Quantum Technology (WACQT) and the Centre for Integrated Metaphotonics (MetaPIX).
Your responsibilities
Your main responsibility is to conduct high-quality research, establish an independent research program, and contribute to teaching within your field.
Key duties include:
• Conducting research resulting in publications in international journals and conferences.
• Supervising doctoral and Master's students, including the doctoral student funded through this position.
• Applying for external research funding and building national and international collaborations.
• Teaching at undergraduate and graduate levels (typically 20-30% of full time), with opportunities to develop new courses and contributing to Chalmers' goals for sustainability, utilization, and academic citizenship.
Qualifications
You hold a doctoral degree in a relevant field, obtained within seven years before the application deadline. Exceptions to the seven-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave or military service.
You have demonstrated independent, high-quality research and show strong potential to build an internationally competitive research program.
We also expect you to have:
• Experience in attracting or applying for research funding.
• Ability to build national and international networks.
• Pedagogical interest and potential.
• Commitment to sustainable development and academic citizenship.
• Experience in publishing in leading international journals or conferences is considered a strong merit.
Proficiency in written and spoken English is required.
You should demonstrate the potential to achieve international recognition, attract competitive research funding, and contribute to the long-term development of Chalmers' research environment.
What we offer
Read more on Chalmers website.https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
Application
To read more and apply, please go to Chalmer's vacancy page.https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14712&rmlang=UK
Only complete applications submitted through the portal will be considered.
A background check may be conducted.
Application deadline: May 1, 2026
Contact
For questions about the position and the research environment, please contact:
Janine Splettstösserjanines@chalmers.se
Christoph Langhammerclangham@chalmers.se
For HR-related questions, please contact:
Email: rekr.stodet@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9823326