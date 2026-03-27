Assistant Professor - Advancing batteries for a sustainable future
Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB / Högskolejobb / Göteborg Visa alla högskolejobb i Göteborg
2026-03-27
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The world requires outstanding technical universities to address the multifaceted global challenges that we face today. Chalmers University of Technology is on an ambitious path to expand the frontiers of science and technology to meet those challenges.
As part of this ambition, Chalmers seeks curious, creative and highly promising individuals to join us as tenure-track Assistant Professors. We are looking for candidates with the potential to establish internationally recognised research programs and who seek scientific freedom to pursue ambitious research agendas.
The position is a five-year tenure-track appointment with a competitive start-up package including funding for personnel, equipment, and operational costs. You will also get relocation support, mentoring, and leadership training to support your development as an independent research leader and educator. Through Chalmers' Battery initiative, you will have opportunities to build collaborations and networks both within the university and with leading industrial and societal partners.
You are invited to apply and share your research vision and plans to achieve your goals. At Chalmers, we value an inclusive and respectful academic culture and welcome applications from individuals of all genders, backgrounds, and identities.
The applications will be reviewed during May - August, and interviews are planned for mid-September to mid-October 2026. Starting date is flexible but preferably not later than the first half of 2027.
You can find more information about these positions here: https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/assistant-professor-positions/
Advancing batteries for a sustainable future
Battery technologies are central to the global transition towards sustainable energy systems and electrified transport. Advances in battery materials, modelling and control enable safer, more efficient and longer-lasting energy storage solutions that support the decarbonisation of industry, mobility and power systems.
Chalmers will recruit one Assistant Professor in the area of battery management systems (BMS) in a wide sense. The successful candidate is expected to contribute to high-quality research and education in advanced battery technologies, to strengthen our interdisciplinary research environment, and to bring new perspectives to the field.
Particular emphasis for this position is placed on modelling, estimation and control of battery systems, including not only current lithium-ion chemistries but also next-generation technologies, as well as the integration of batteries in electrified energy and transport systems.
Within and across these areas, we develop experimental, computational and control-oriented approaches that enable improved performance, reliability and sustainability of next-generation battery technologies.
The successful candidate will join Batteries@Chalmers, a vibrant and rapidly developing ecosystem connecting more than 100 researchers across five departments to advance battery research and education, spanning topics from materials and cell concepts to ageing, safety, lifecycle analysis and recycling.
Batteries@Chalmers plays a central role in strengthening excellence in research, while supporting Sweden's green transition and the growing need for engineers and researchers in academia, industry, and the public sector. This local environment is embedded in the national COMPEL initiative, through which Chalmers collaborates with four other Swedish universities to strengthen Sweden's long-term competitiveness in battery technology and electrification across the full battery value chain, in close dialogue with industrial and societal partners. This position offers a unique opportunity to contribute to a strong and growing research environment and to shape future developments in Battery management system through cutting-edge research and collaboration.
Your responsibilities
Your main responsibility is to conduct high-quality research, establish an independent research program, and contribute to teaching within your field.
Key duties include:
• Conducting research resulting in publications in international journals and conferences.
• Supervising doctoral and Master's students, including the doctoral student funded through this position.
• Applying for external research funding and building national and international collaborations.
• Teaching at undergraduate and graduate levels (typically 20-30% of full time), with opportunities to develop new courses and contributing to Chalmers' goals for sustainability, utilization, and academic citizenship.
Qualifications
You hold a doctoral degree in a relevant field, obtained within seven years before the application deadline. Exceptions to the seven-year eligibility limit may be made for documented circumstances such as parental leave or military service.
You have demonstrated independent, high-quality research and show strong potential to build an internationally competitive research program.
We also expect you to have:
• Experience in attracting or applying for research funding.
• Ability to build national and international networks.
• Pedagogical interest and potential.
• Commitment to sustainable development and academic citizenship.
• Experience in publishing in leading international journals or conferences is considered a strong merit.
Proficiency in written and spoken English is required. Chalmers offers Swedish language courses.
You should demonstrate the potential to achieve international recognition, attract competitive research funding, and contribute to the long-term development of Chalmers' research environment.
What we offer
Read more on Chalmers website.https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/chalmers-as-an-employer/benefits-and-conditions/
Application
To read more and apply, please go to Chalmers' vacancy page. https://www.chalmers.se/en/about-chalmers/work-with-us/vacancies/?rmpage=job&rmjob=14710&rmlang=UK
Only complete applications submitted through the portal will be considered.
A background check may be conducted as part of the application process.
Application deadline: May 1, 2026
Contact
For questions about the position and the research environment, please contact:
Aleksandar Maticmatic@chalmers.se
For HR-related questions, please contact:
Email: rekr.stodet@chalmers.se
We look forward to your application! Ersättning
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Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Chalmers Tekniska Högskola AB
(org.nr 556479-5598) Jobbnummer
9823250