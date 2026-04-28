Assistant Principal
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Pedagogchefsjobb / Värmdö Visa alla pedagogchefsjobb i Värmdö
2026-04-28
, Vaxholm
, Tyresö
, Lidingö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Värmdö
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Assistant Principal / Biträdande Rektor
This is an exciting role for a high-potential Assistant Principal to join an excellent school. It is a highly visible leadership role with big expectations.
At Internationella Engelska Skolan Värmdö we make a difference in the lives of our students. We believe this is due to our clear ethos with engaged and visible leaders creating an environment in which teachers can teach and students learn. IES schools have a dynamic international atmosphere with staff and students from all over the world. Our schools are open to all with applications from students accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.
IES Värmdö is a school for grades F-9 with 610 students and 63 staff. We follow the Swedish national curriculum with up to 50% of teaching in English. Our successful school opened in 2021 in a new building located in Gustavsberg on Värmdö. We have a strong school culture that is imbued with the IES ethos.
The role
As the Assistant Principal you will lead the school forward on pastoral affairs. You will build upon and implement behaviour and welfare systems in the school, enabling teachers to teach and students to learn. As part of the school leadership team you will work closely with the Principal and Academic Manager and have responsibility for the Student Care Team (elevhälsan), Heads of Year and for Fritidshemmet.
Who are you?
You are a visible role model with a strong presence in the daily life of the school. You have the ability to engage and inspire both students and staff. You are flexible and adaptable to change, whilst focusing on outcomes. You are positive and focused on finding solutions. You have teaching qualifications, a proven track record in student care and leadership experience.
Application
Apply now by submitting your resume and a covering letter. We look forward to reading your application!
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-29
E-post: maria.segerstedt.varmdo@engelska.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://varmdo.engelska.se/
Charlottendalsvägen 2 (visa karta
)
134 39 VÄRMDÖ Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Värmdö Kontakt
Maria Segerstedt maria.segerstedt.varmdo@engelska.se Jobbnummer
9881179